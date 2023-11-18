Popular Kick streamer Suspendas recently held an 11-hour livestream on the platform. The IRL streamer is mostly popular for his Just Chatting streams. During the 11-hour broadcast, the content creator claimed he had access to all viewer information, including photos and sensitive data.

The snippet of him making this claim was uploaded on the subreddit r/LivestreamFails. He said in the clip:

"I get real names of individuals and I'll start just making a board of like f***ing weirdos and I'll just put it up on my name of just individuals that are weird as f***. Like their actual names and sh**, where they live, their family photos like...It's completely on a different platform, you know what I mean?"

"Major Kick L": Redditors respond as Suspendas claims to have viewers' personal information

Suspendas has previously been involved in contentious activities and caused controversies. On his October 30 livestream in Thailand, the content creator inhaled a balloon of helium before launching an offensive tirade against the LGBTQ+ community.

In his latest broadcast, Suspendas claimed to possess the personal data of viewers and chatters. Fans and Redditors took to the subreddit r/LiveStreamFails and responded to the clip. One Redditor was particularly disappointed at Kick.

A user speculated the Kick streamer was perhaps pointing out the information accompanying donations and that he doesn't mention the admins providing information in the clip.

Another user responded to the comment above, claiming that the streamer did indeed have information on the chatter.

One Redditor hoped this would be a false claim, as the platform would otherwise suffer grievous consequences.

Another user had privacy concerns for the streaming platform:

Readers must note that the streamer's claims are yet to be substantiated. Nevertheless, his statements have caused a stir in the community, as Redditors and Kick users are concerned about privacy and security. Sus has yet to respond to the viral clip and provide further explanation.