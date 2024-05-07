"I had to go to the hospital": Kick streamer Ac7ionMan falls while skateboarding on camera

A clip of Kick streamer Aaron Travis, also known by the alias Ac7ionMan, falling while trying to skateboard has been garnering a lot of attention on social media after being reshared by viewers. In the short clip, Aaron can be seen trying to skate in a park and landing on his face after not being able to keep his balance.

It appears that the Kick creator was quite hurt after the incident, and in response to social media posts, Ac7ionMan has claimed that he had to be taken to a hospital because he had hurt his ankle during the fall.

"I had to go to the hospital I sprained my ankle pretty bad."

Expand Tweet

Watch: Ac7ionMan loses balance and falls while skateboarding on Kick stream

Aaron rose in popularity with his Fortnite content on YouTube and Twitch and was one of the first streamers to join Kick when it launched a couple of years ago. While he has risen to prominence through his video game streams, Ac7ionMan has been shifting towards other kinds of content like Just Chatting and IRL streams for some time now.

It was during one of these recent IRL sessions that he went to a skate park to try out skateboarding for the first time. The 34-year-old had seemingly never done it before and it showed. The first time he tried going down a small slope, the streamer fell flat on his face after not being able to get on the skateboard and spraining his ankle in the process.

What's more, it looked like the streamer was quite hurt due to the accident and laid down on the floor for a moment clutching his legs. He even snapped at other people trying to get close to him, shooing them away by saying:

"Mate, get the f**k out of my face!"

The Kick streamer proceeded to slowly stand back up but was hurt because he was limping quite noticeably while walking away. Not surprising, considering he has let people know that he needed medical care after the incident due to a sprained knee.

Ac7ionMan is quite a controversial figure in the streaming community. A few months ago, Ac7ionMan was assaulted while IRL streaming on Kick, with a man seemingly coming out of nowhere and punching him in the nose, causing it to bleed.