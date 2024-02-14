"The impact was crazy" - Fans shocked as controversial streamer Ac7ionMan ends up with bloody nose after being assaulted 

Controversial Kick streamer Aaron Travis, known by his online alias Ac7ionMan, has once again found himself in a problematic situation. During his recent in-real-life (IRL) stream, his viewers witnessed him with a visibly bloodied nose. It seems he was involved in a scuffle amid the Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans.

Although the precise events surrounding the altercation were not captured on the stream due to the crowd, viewers could see the streamer fleeing from the crowd and later saw him with blood spots under his nostrils. Reacting to the shocking video, one X user wrote:

"Bro the impact was crazy."

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X)

Did Ac7ionMan get assaulted during the Mardi Gras carnival? Exploring the clip

Ac7ionMan, the controversial streamer, has once again courted trouble as he was spotted with blood on his nose during his most recent IRL stream. In a moment captured by the cameraman, the streamer hastily returned from a crowded area, suggesting a potential assault.

Due to the dense crowd, the precise details of the altercation weren't visible on camera. However, viewers tuning into the stream could hear a distinct striking sound via the streamer's microphone, indicating that he had likely been struck during the incident. Here is the clip:

The streamer, too, gave his reaction following the incident. He wrote:

"Bro, this is the craziest stream I’ve ever seen ever."

The streamer reacts following the alleged assault (Image via X)

Naturally, this sparked a flurry of comments and reactions from the streaming community. The clip was widely shared by online news-reporting pages like Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), eliciting significant responses:

Fans think the attacker may be a stream sniper (Image via X)

Here are some more reactions:

Fans react to the streamer getting attacked (Image via X)

In addition to the incident involving Ac7ionMan, the Mardi Gras celebrations saw further unrest as reports emerged of a shooting in the vicinity. This unsettling development prompted the authorities, including the New Orleans police, to be present in the area, leading to the premature conclusion of the festivities.

The entire situation was captured and streamed live by fellow Kick streamer Izi Prime, who happened to be in the carnival. His stream documented the sounds of shots being fired. Fortunately, Izi Prime could evacuate the area safely.