Controversial Kick streamer Ac7ionMan gets swatted on livestream, boasts his subscriber count to police

Twitch streamer Aaron Travis, widely recognized by his alias Ac7ionMan, has once again found himself in trouble after being targeted in a swatting incident during his live Kick stream. Swatting, for those unaware, is typically when a false police report is placed against a notable figure (typically a livestreamer). Aaron is the latest victim to a long list of streamers who have undergone similar experiences.

However, Aaron's reaction was not quite what one would have expected. When the cops showed up to his broadcast, the streamer, strangely, boasted about his subscriber numbers on his YouTube (insinuating that he is a big-shot content creator). Watch the clip here:

"I'm a famous YouTuber" - Ac7ionMan gives out bizarre defense when swatted

Swatting can be potentially dangerous. Incidents of people being harmed and others experiencing trauma have highlighted the serious consequences of such actions.

Ac7ionMan, known for his controversial online behavior, encountered a similar predicament during his livestream on January 8. The streamer was handing out money to a homeless man, during which he unexpectedly found himself dealing with law enforcement.

Reacting to the cops, he said this:

"I'm a famous YouTuber. I'm a famous YouTuber. We were just making content. Do you guys want me to come out? Ma'am, I'm a famous YouTuber. I have three million subscribers."

Eventually, he received instructions to lift his shirt and walk towards the authorities with his hands raised (possibly due to receiving false information about any kind of object). A similar order was given to his cameraman, who documented the entire scene.

At the time of writing, Ac7ionMan was still live streaming on Kick, suggesting that no harm occurred, and they were able to walk away without any repercussions.

What did the community say?

The clip was quickly shared to the popular livestreaming platform r/LivestreamFail, garnering many reactions, mostly targeted at Ac7ionMan's boastful defense of himself. Here are some notable reactions made to the thread:

Incidentally, this isn't the streamer's only encounter with law enforcement. In October 2023, reports indicated that he was arrested on multiple charges, including the possession of controlled substances. Allegedly, he was found with c*caine, ha*shish, and other illicit drugs.