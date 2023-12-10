"I regret what I said": Ac7ionMan issues apology after Kick bans him for hate speech, asks viewers for forgiveness

Kick streamer Aaron Travis, better known as Ac7ionMan, has issued an apology after getting banned from the platform due to his comments about Islam and Gaza. The controversial media personality had recently gone on a rant against that particular religion, insulting Muslims while also talking about the ongoing conflict in Palestine and drinking during an IRL stream with Ice Poseidon.

A day after clips from the rant went viral, Ac7ionMan got banned from Kick after much backlash. While his channel has been suspended, he has continued appearing on Ice Poseidon's stream, where he directly addressed the ban and asked viewers for forgiveness while prefacing it with how this would be the last time he talks about it on stream:

"I just wanted to talk about it one more time. Because after this, I am just done with it man, done talking about it."

While sitting in bed, Aaron told his viewers that he had apologized to Kick staff and was now seeking forgiveness from viewers for the rant. The streamer further stated that he was not a hateful person and had made a mistake:

"I have talked with the Kick staff, I apologized to them, and I apologize to you guys. It's not going to happen again. I am not a hateful person. I regret what I said and I hope you can forgive me. Love you guys and that's it. I am sorry. Made a mistake, life goes on dude."

"What kind of an ignorant person says that": Social media divided as Ac7ionMan issues apology after rant against Islam and Gaza

Expand Tweet

The short clip containing Ac7ionMan's apology has been garnering a lot of traction on social media, especially considering it has only been a few hours since the news of him getting banned went viral. For context, yesterday, he was in an IRL stream with Ice Poseidon, and they had been drinking.

Clips of him breaking down and crying on camera had already been trending among viewers, but later down the line, another incident occurred, which attracted a lot of criticism. While riding in a car, the streamer made controversial statements regarding Allah and Islam and appeared to be calling on people to join the military and go to Gaza, Palestine. Read more on what he exactly said here.

For his polarizing comments, Kick appeared to have penalized him with a two-day ban. However, Ac7ionMan has continued to appear in Ice Poseidon's streams. It was there that he apologized for his words, claiming he regretted them. However, social media seems quite divided, with a sizeable number saying he should not be forgiven, while fans praised him for apologizing.

Here are some of the reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ac7ionMan does have a history of getting in trouble. Readers should note that earlier this year, he was arrested for possession of narcotics.