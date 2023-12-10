Ac7ionman was banned from Kick for two days for hate speech due to rant about Islam and Gaza

Controversial Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionman" has been banned from the platform after his rant against Islam. The streamer recently had an emotional breakdown on Ice Poseidon's stream, and his comments on Islam and the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and Palestine seem to have triggered his suspension from the platform.

His channel seems to have been banned for a couple of days, with the usual 404 error prompt being displayed upon trying to access it.

Aaron revealed that the reason for the ban was hate speech and appeared to accept the penalty while talking to Ice Poseidon on his stream.

Ac7ionman can be heard saying:

"Two-day ban. Hate speech, I'll take it. It's fair. Shouldn't have said it, I'll take the two-day hit."

What did Ac7ionman say about Islam and Gaza to get a two-day ban from Kick?

Trigger Warning: Islamophobia and racism ahead.

The former Twitch streamer and YouTuber has led quite a contentious life and has been a major proponent for Kick since moving to the platform for its lucrative subscription split feature, among other things. However, that has not stopped the Stake-backed livestreaming service from banning him due to his recent rant on Islam.

Clips from yesterday's livestream, where Ac7ionman said some pretty offensive things about the religion, have gone viral on social media. In them, he can be heard deriding Allah and roasting Muslims for their religion.

At one point, he can be heard saying:

"Oh Allah please, Allah strike me down. Hey Allah, you're a b**h. Your religion is a f*cking scam. And the only reason you exist in this decade is because you are a tax write-off. What will you do, fly a plane into one of my buildings?"

In the same car ride with Ice Poseidon, Ac7ionman commented on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Palestine and encouraged people to sign up and fight in the war-torn region. A particularly viral clip from @ostonox captions what the Kick streamer said on stream:

"If you want to be successful in life, you need to go to Gaza Strip and wipe about the remaining terrorists. Find the remaining hospitals, whatever bunkers have any of those kids left that'll be terrorists in 10 years and destroy them, for democracy."

His rants have elicited quite a sharp reaction from social media, with many in the community calling him out for the comments about a whole religion. Here are some of the reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Ac7ionman has a reputation for controversial behavior. Earlier this year, he was allegedly arrested for possession of drugs, with the mugshot going viral on social media.