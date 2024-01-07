"I'm traumatised from the cops" - Fousey reacts as police seemingly swat Bradley Martyn's gym 

Yousef "Fousey," the popular Kick streamer who recently returned to live streaming, witnessed a situation where a squad of police officers entered Bradley Martyn's Zoo Culture Gym during one of his gym sessions, seemingly in response to a swatting incident. The streamer, however, exited the facility as he saw the cops approach the reception.

For those unaware, Bradley Martyn's Zoo Culture Gym is a private fitness facility in Encino, Los Angeles. The address to the establishment is readily available online, hence it would be elementary for anyone to place a false report on the location.

Reacting to the cops appearing, Fousey referred to his past run-ins with law enforcement (which didn't end well for him). He said:

"I'm traumatised from the cops."

Cops seen entering Bradley Martyn's gym during Fousey's IRL stream

Fousey, a highly controversial streamer, returned to streaming last week after a hiatus of four months. While his first since his comeback was a desktop stream, his latest one (January 6) featured an IRL (In Real Life) stream.

In fact, during a previous interaction with Adin Ross, he disclosed his intention to return to the gym and focus on improving his fitness. Subsequently, he hosted an IRL stream from Bradley Martyn's well-known gym in LA.

(Timestamp: 02:28:42)

Nearly two hours and 30 minutes into the stream, as Fousey was preparing to leave after his gym session, he saw four police officers enter the establishment, much to his surprise.

He then calmly stepped outside and walked towards his car in the parking lot, avoiding any interaction with the police officers.

What did the fans say?

Fans have shared their reactions to the clip depicting police entering Bradley Martyn's gym during Fousey's livestream. Here are some notable ones:

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X/DramaAlert)

As mentioned, Fousey hasn't had the best record with regard to law enforcement. He underwent a serious verbal altercation and manic episode in front of the cops last year (August).

The situation quickly escalated as he was put in handcuffs live on stream during his stay in a hotel. This incident turned out to be one of his last streams of the year before he was eventually sent to a mental health institution.