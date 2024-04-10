"I grew up eating straight roti, rice in peas" - Kai Cenat responds to those accusing him of "mocking" Jamaica

Twitch star Kai Cenat has responded to those who recently accused him of "mocking" Jamaica. During a livestream on April 9, 2024, the content creator addressed the situation, stating that he got annoyed after seeing such posts on X. Claiming that he "never bites the bait," he commented on the "audacity" of netizens accusing him of disrespecting Jamaican culture.

Cenat said:

"Twitter just be trolling s**t and baiting s**t, right? Chat, I usually never bite the bait, chat. This is when s**t got weird. Bro... n****s had the audacity to say... that I was out there mocking Jamaica, bro. A n***a that's not from Jamaica goes and makes a tweet, and everybody under it was agreeing, were saying that what I was doing in Jamaica was not culture."

He then detailed his family background, adding that he was friends with Jamaicans in school:

"This is for people that don't know me - you're talking to a son of a mother who's from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean. Okay? My pops is Haitian. Okay? I grew up eating straight roti, rice in peas, curry goat... I grew up eating all that. You feel me? Then, I had a group of six people in my school who were straight Jamaican. Why do you keep thinking I keep saying I'm from a Spanish town?"

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner continued:

"I had friends growing up that were strictly from Spanish town - Kingston, Portmore, okay? I was rushing home after school with my Jamaican friends to go play dominoes (and) Ludi. I was playing Ludi every day after school!"

"I f**k with Jamaica heavy, bro" - Kai Cenat responds to accusations of him disrespecting Jamaican culture

Kai Cenat had just begun his livestream on April 9, 2024, when he addressed accusations of him disrespecting Jamaican culture. After detailing his background and childhood, the New Yorker stated that he attended "every backyard party" hosted by Jamaicans from 2016 to 2018.

He elaborated:

"2016 to, like, 2018, your boy KC3 was in every Bronx backyard party there was during the summertime. Every Jamaican backyard party there was, I enjoyed it. You know why? Because I f**k with Jamaica heavy, bro."

Timestamp: 00:06:30

Cenat also stated that he had a long-standing desire to visit Jamaica:

"I've been waiting going to Jamaica like that my whole life! No cap."

Kai Cenat is a 22-year-old internet personality, currently Twitch's third-most popular streamer. While he is best known for his Just Chatting content, the AMP-affiliated personality is also an avid gamer, having played GTA 5, Fortnite, Minecraft, and the NBA 2K series on his channel.