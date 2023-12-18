"I am heartbroken": Gaming community mourns as Max Payne voice actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

The gaming community is mourning the death of Max Payne voice actor, James McCaffrey and has been sharing condolences on social media. McCaffrey had been battling cancer for some time and died on December 17, 2023, at the age of 65. Throughout his career, he lent his voice to several iconic video game characters, including Max Payne, Alex Casey from Alan Wake II, Tom Zane, and Edward Carnby.

Creative director of Remedy Entertainment, Sam Lake, took to X and remembered McCaffrey. The actor had worked on two characters that resembled Sam Lake: Max and Alex Casey. The director recalled their shared memories and how McCaffrey was a big part of the Remedy family:

"I’m heartbroken to hear the sad news of James McCaffrey’s passing. We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a lovely man and a dear friend. He was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. No one could do what he did better than him."

Sam also expressed his condolences to the late actor's family:

"I will cherish his memory and I miss him. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jim."

"Devastating": Fans react to Max Payne voice actor James McCaffrey's death

The actor, who gave life to various characters in the gaming industry, was quite popular among fans. Following the news of his death, many expressed their condolences and thoughts on social media. Rockstar Games, which developed the Max Payne trilogy, also shared a post following McCaffrey's demise.

The official X account of Alan Wake 2 also remembered McCaffrey and his impact on the community.

Here are some more posts dedicated to the late voice actor.

Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 recently launched on October 27, 2023, which has pushed the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 into the production stage. The studio is working on multiple projects, including Control 2, Project Vanguard, and Project Condor.