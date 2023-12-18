GTA 5 developer Rockstar gives tribute to Max Payne actor James McCaffrey

GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games recently gave tribute to Max Payne actor James McCaffrey after he died on Sunday, December 17, 2023, following a battle with cancer. He was 65. The news was first reported by TMZ on December 18, 2023. Rockstar Games shared a post following the actor's demise, acknowledging his hard work in bringing Max Payne to life.

The studio is not alone, as many fans around the globe shared tributes on social media.

James McCaffrey, Max Payne voice actor, remembered by GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games and fans

As seen in the aforementioned post, GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games shared the following statement after James McCaffrey's death:

“Rest in Peace James McCaffrey, the inimitable and commanding presence who brought Max Payne to life.”

The iconic voice actor contributed his talents in multiple video games, including:

Max Payne 1

Max Payne 2

Max Payne 3

Area 51

Alone in the Dark

Control

Alan Wake II

The news left fans around the world shocked as they all came together to share condolences and tributes to the late actor on social media. Here are some of the noteworthy posts on X regarding James McCaffrey:

It’s no secret that the actor was quite popular in the gaming community, especially for his role in the Max Payne series. Apart from video games, the late actor also played a role in multiple movies and television series.

As of now, remakes for the original Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2 are under development, with Remedy Entertainment at the helm.

Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, breaking several world records within 24 hours. The game is currently scheduled to be released sometime in 2025 for Xbox Series S|X and PS5 consoles.

