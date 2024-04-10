"I would have to hide with a gun": Twitch streamer Maya Higa reveals harrowing experience with a stalker

Twitch streamer and American conservationist Maya Higa has opened up about her terrible experience with a stalker three years ago, in her latest stream. This was the first time the streamer spoke up about this event. Maya Higa, recalling the incident, revealed that while things are better now, the events from three years ago were incredibly traumatizing, and she was forced to move out of her home for a month.

She also revealed that once, the stalker said that he was coming to her, forcing her to hide with a gun. Higa said:

“I’d have to hide, actually hide in a dark room clutching a gun. What the hell is my life!”

Maya Higa's stalker believed that they were in a relationship for three years

Maya Higa, who began streaming in 2019, recalled how one of her fans started imagining that he was in a relationship with her, and would take everything she said or posted as hints.

She said:

“I had a guy who thought we were in a full on relationship for 3 years. 3 years, man. And it was like one of those things where he thinks everything I say, I am like talking to him, right? Or like every song that I sing, or blink twice or whatever. It was a lot”

The Twitch streamer eventually had to pay a lot of money to hire security and private investigators to keep herself safe. During that period, she was forced to not post any song or say anything that the stalker might take as a suggestion or invitation.

While she assured fans that she was safe now, she repeatedly mentioned how it was an incredibly harrowing event. Maya also spoke up about the stalker’s anger issues, pointing out how he was arrested in Texas the “first time.” According to Higa, the stalker was arrested because:

“He got mad and got down the car and shook down a stop sign. He got arrested for public disturbance. Dude was a Little crazy.”

One of the most harrowing parts, however, was when Higa spoke about hiding in a dark room with a gun in hand, dreading the stalker.

Incidentally, the streamer also pointed out that one of the worst parts of this incident was that she could not tell her followers what was going on, which resulted in some of them believing she was lazy. Higa said:

“What sucked was that nobody knew about it, so I had to skip streams or whatever, or do short streams, and people would be like, oh she's lazy. Why is she always in a bad mood?”

The streamer concluded talking about her stalker by saying:

“It was a lot”

Apart from being a popular Twitch streamer and a podcaster, Maya Higa is the founder of Alveus Sanctuary, a non-profit exotic animal sanctuary. She has several pets, including a Kiger mustang horse named Acero, a Weimaraner dog named Bella, and a Chihuahua-pit bull mix dog named Maverick, who was by Higa’s side throughout the stream.