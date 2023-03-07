"I hope on this Women's day, more and more female players join the field": JetSynthesys founder and CEO Rajan Navani

JetSynthesys has been a reputable name in the Indian gaming scene over the last few years. The company has invested heavily in building fun games, with some succeeding in their respective genres. Games like Real Cricket have become identifiable and gelled well with the Indian gaming community.

Regarding gaming, the Indian ecosystem has grown massively across all platforms. This has been especially successful since women have also begun actively engaging with all the professions associated with the sphere.

On Women’s Day, we spoke with Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys about how gaming is gaining popularity and female gamers' role.

JetSynthesys' contribution towards building gaming ecosystem and encouraging female gamers is impressive

Navani started with how the gaming ecosystem in India has grown despite the Covid pandemic and where female gamers fit into all of this.

“It is an exciting time for the online gaming industry in India as this sunrise sector continues to grow manifold, where women have been a major contributor in its growth. The lockdown in the nation not only gave the gaming sector in the country a much-needed boost, but it also encouraged many women to join the fray.”

He also pointed out how India’s share of professionals engaged with gaming is more equalitarian. He also explained how government support has helped enhance this growth:

“In India, women make up between 40 and 45 percent of the gaming population, and more of them are switching from casual to competitive play. Many women are considering it as a career because of the government's backing and reverence for the sector, which has provided these players a sense of stability. In addition, I urge the gaming sector to expand and broaden the diversity of our community.”

JetSynthesys has been busy building a competitive ethos surrounding video games:

“In fact, JetSynthesys' Skyesports recently organised South Asia and India's first women-only competition - Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam powered by AMD - to write a new chapter in India's eSports history with LUNA. Around 5 million people watched the competition. This highlights the potential for this market, and I hope on this Women's day, more and more female players join the field.”

It's evident that gaming will continue to evolve in India, with JetSynthesys playing an active role. However, ensuring that the community continues to involve men and women equally across all spheres is largely important.

