"I have started playing the game, which means that it is coming soon": Aman on BGMI's return

On March 6, 2023, popular BGMI esports athlete and streamer Aman "Aman" Jain organized a livestream on his LOCO channel. During it, he played Battlegrounds Mobile India with his friends from the Indian gaming community and discussed multiple gaming-related topics. In the broadcast, the star also spoke about the game coming back to the Indian digital market in April 2023.

Aman mentioned that he has returned to playing and streaming the game after an interval of two years, which highlights the fact that the game is returning soon. He then stated how he has the innate capability to get a "vibe" before things happen. To prove this, he referred to the time when he got the vibe that Team SouL would win the BMPS and it happened a few months later.

He said that he his getting the vibe that the game will re-launch in the Indian market soon.

Timestamp: 7:05

His exact words were:

"I have started playing the game, which means that it is coming soon. I have started playing after two years. I get a vibefof things before they occur. This time, I am getting the vibe that it will return. I am telling you, I also got the vibe of winning the BMPS trophy even before the team was formed."

Considering that Aman and Team SouL have a great fan following in the Indian gaming community, it's no shock that his remarks have accrued significant interest.

Aman hints at possible return to BGMI esports, seconds his words regarding the game's comeback from an earlier stream

Earlier in the same stream, he was urged by a viewer to join esports after the game's return, to which he responded positively. In reply, the BGMI star stated that he will try to give his best in esports once he re-joins it.

He said:

"Yeah. I will try to give my best in esports."

Timestamp: 3:11

For those unaware, in the March 5 livestream, Aman confirmed that he had heard of Battlegrounds Mobile India making its return to the Indian market soon.

He also highlighted how the speculation surrounding the title's comeback has kept fans and gamers buzzing with excitement over the last few months. He even mentioned that, based on Krafton's current actions, the latest rumors of BGMI's return may just be true.

However, as of now, BGMI is yet to make its comeback. Gamers might have to wait till April to know whether Aman's words will turn out to be true.

