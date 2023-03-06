"The game is coming in April": Ultron comments on BGMI unban

On March 4, 2023, Hemant "Ultron" Sethi, a well-known BGMI esports athlete and YouTuber, hosted a livestream on his channel where he played GTA V RP and discussed various gaming-related topics. Among the subjects he talked about was the highly anticipated return of Battlegrounds Mobile India to the Indian market in April 2023.

Sethi cautioned his viewers that while there is a lot of buzz surrounding the game's return, not all information being shared by content creators is necessarily reliable. Some creators may be sharing misleading information in order to drive traffic to their channels.

According to Ultron, BGMI will be back in the Indian market by mid-April. His exact words were:

"The only news circulating is that the game is coming in April. No matter how long someone says something, there is nothing to believe in. They are doing it just for the sake of accumulating views, but for me, the game will make its comeback by mid-April."

Considering that Ultron has a huge fan following in the Indian gaming community, it's no shock that the streamer's remarks have garnered significant attention.

Ultron speaks about BGMI unban and the team he wants to represent in esports tournaments

Ultron expressed his belief that the news and speculations about BGMI's return in April 2023 are true this time around, which will be a relief for him and many other content creators. He also added that he has seen some creators spreading false information just to attract more views to their channels. However, he joked that if the game fails to return by the mentioned timeframe and he doesn't switch to a different occupation, he might end up poor.

His exact statements were:

"I hope it comes back this time and the news is not a fluke. Otherwise, I will have to look for other options or else I will be in poverty. I cannot let that happen."

Later on in the same livestream, he was asked by one of his subscribers about the team he would be representing when participating in upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments.

In response, Ultron stated that he intends to continue providing services to Team 8bit. However, if this plan does not work out, he may explore other opportunities.

As of now, BGMI remains suspended in the Indian market, leaving gamers across the nation eagerly waiting for the title to be restored in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is unclear when players and fans of the battle royale game can expect new content to be released.

