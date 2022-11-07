Ultron's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi is a renowned figure in the BGMI gaming community. He rose through the ranks playing for Team Celtz (in PUBG Mobile esports), with whom he won several national as well as international titles.

Ultron last played for the crowd-favorite side Team X Spark and participated in two LAN events. His spectacular plays helped him secure a spot in the 8Bit roster.

Besides being a pro player, Ultron is also a popular streamer. Many fans watch his streams to learn tips and tricks about the game. Ultron livestreams Battlegrounds Mobile India on YouTube and LOCO.

Details and stats of BGMI pro player and streamer Ultron that fans should be aware of

BGMI ID and IGN

Ultron is followed by many BGMI players. Interested fans who search for Ultron's profile can find his in-game profile by searching for it using his unique ID 588701128 and his IGN 8bitUltrOn. They can also send him in-game popularity gifts.

Seasonal stats and rank

Since Team8bit is not officially playing any third-party scrims or tournaments, Ultron hasn't been participating in events either. However, he still streams the game frequently and might return to playing esports soon.

Ultron usually plays classic matches while livestreaming the popular BR title on YouTube and LOCO. With 5194 points, he has already reached the elite tier Ace Master in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7. He only requires six points to reach the Ace Dominator tier.

Snippet showing Ultron's BGMI stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Ultron has played 462 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won 33 of those games and reached the top ten in 224 matches.

The pro gamer has dealt a total damage of 595412.4 with an average damage of 1288.8. He has maintained an F/D ratio of 7.20 and has outplayed 3328 enemies.

The player's great marksman skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 18.8. He also has an average survival time of 10.4 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 14.8.

Ultron's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 31 finishes, with 4787 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Ultron's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Ultron is a contracted player for Team 8bit and earns a monthly salary from the organization. However, he also earns a huge amount of money from his popular YouTube channel that currently has over 505k subscribers. He has uploaded 165 PUBG Mobile and BGMI videos on his channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Hemanth Sethi has earned between $20 - $324 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 80K views on his videos during the same period. These stats are set to improve once he uploads more videos to his channel.

Note: Although pro players and popular streamers have been playing BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are against playing the suspended title.

