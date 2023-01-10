"I would be very interested to play Valorant Mobile in competitive": Mortal enthusiastic about Riot Games' latest title 

Since the development of Valorant Mobile was announced by Riot Games, fans from around the globe have been anxiously waiting for its launch. Mortal, a professional PUBG Mobile and BGMI athlete turned full-time streamer, recently stated on his stream that he would be excited to compete in Valorant Mobile.

During the Day-3 watch party of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, one of his subscribers asked:

"What will be your next competitive participation or it's ended"?

Mortal replied:

"I would be very interested to play Valorant Mobile in competitive."

In the meantime, he plays Valorant's PC version on the livestream and shares content-related posts on his social handles. He also participates in streamer events with his fellow members.

Mortal awaiting the release of Valorant Mobile

Mortal has expressed his excitement for the mobile version several times, as seen in the tweets below. A few months ago, he stated that the title would change the mobile esports scene worldwide. It will be a 5v5 first-person shooter game and incorporate almost the same features as its PC version.

His entry as an esports player in Valorant Mobile will add massive hype to its popularity. There is no doubt that this will attract a huge audience to its subsequent esports tournaments.

He supported the growth of PUBG Mobile Esports in India and the subcontinent in early 2019. Many new fans started watching him when Team SouL emerged victorious in the two back-to-back major tournaments during that time. He was instrumental in his squad clinching both the titles: PMIS and PMCO Spring 2019.

Mortal stepped down as a regular competitive player in mid-2020. A few months after his departure, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile from the country. He began playing other mobile and PC games on his livestream after that. After the release of BGMI, he also participated in some of its esports tournaments. He was also a part of Team SouL when they won the BGMI Pro Series in 2022, but only played a single match.

Valorant Mobile was officially announced on the first anniversary of its PC version on July 2, 2021. Although it has been over a year and a half, Riot Games has not shared any official news regarding its release date. However, a few gameplay videos were leaked during mid-2022.

