Mortal declared runner-up in Esports Personality of the Year category at Esports Awards 2022

Naman Mathur (aka Mortal) has been named the runner-up in the Esports Personality of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2022. After winning the Content Group of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2022, the S8UL group has added yet another feather to their cap. The Indian superstar was first nominated in 2020 in two categories, Streamer of the Year and Esports Player of the Year.

The news broke this morning when the Esports Awards revealed the podium winners in the category. This is Mortal's fourth podium finish in the last three years in the Esports Awards.

Nadeshot (Matthew Haag) has been named the winner in the category. He is the co-owner of 100 Thieves and a former professional Call of Duty player. Before founding 100 Thieves, Haag was leading the COD lineup at Optic Gaming. Charles White (aka MoistCr1TiKaL), the founder of MoistEsports and a YouTuber, secured the third spot in the category.

Mortal emerges as runner-up in the Esports Personality of the Year category at Esports Awards 2022

Following the announcement, Mortal thanked fans via his Twitter account:

"Another 1st Runner up. Thank you everyone. We will rock 2023."

The 25-year-old gaming star is the co-owner of S8UL Esports, which was recently named Content Group of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022. S8UL has over a dozen creators and a couple of esports teams spread across a variety of PC and mobile games. Mortal has approximately seven million subscribers on YouTube and has garnered over a billion views on his channel.

Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal @8bit_thug THIS WILL GO DOWN AS ONE OF THE BEST AND PRICELESS REACTIONS TO WINNING @esportsawards THIS WILL GO DOWN AS ONE OF THE BEST AND PRICELESS REACTIONS TO WINNING @esportsawards ❤️🚀 https://t.co/L4WWZEyJBx

Mortal recently stated that S8UL winning the Content Group of the Year award was one of his best moments of 2022. None of the members of S8UL were available at the 2022 awards ceremony, which took place on 13 December in Las Vegas, USA. However, the co-owners of S8UL, Mortal, Thug, and Godly, thanked their fans in a pre-recorded video.

Mortal also livesteamed the ceremony on his YouTube channel and reacted to the announcement alongside other S8UL members. All the members were visibly excited when the organization was announced as the winner of the award.

In 2020, Mortal was the runner-up for the Streamer of the Year award, which was won by well-known Spanish streamer IBAI. He was declared the runner-up in the same category in 2021 as well. The recent win marks the third year in a row that he's been the runner-up in a category at the Esports Awards.

Mortal began his esports journey in 2018 by competing in PUBG Mobile esports tournaments and found immediate success. He clinched his first major tournament win at the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, earning him widespread popularity in the country.

