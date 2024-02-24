"I can't do it": xQc ragequits and ends stream early due to GTA RP incident

An unfortunate incident in GTA RP caused Felix “xQc” to ragequit and stop his stream early. His average streams on Kick.com tend to be around 9-10 hours, but this one ended after only 4 hours due to his interaction with a group of unnamed police officers and a traffic accident. The streamer got tired of dealing with it and just ended the stream without much warning; he didn’t return until later the next day.

It led to many fan reactions, with some suggesting he stopped doing RP streams and others calling the streamer entitled for being upset. Regardless of who was at fault in the situation, xQc was definitely frustrated and ended his stream significantly early:

"I give up, I'm goin' to bed. I can't do it."

xQc ragequits after being incapacitated in GTA RP, ends stream early

One commenter explained why things went so poorly (Image via YouTube)

Two clips of the ragequit incident were uploaded to xQc’s YouTube channel yesterday. One was simply the aftermath, where the streamer stopped early, and the other was a police chase that ultimately led to the ragequit and stream-ending situation. While it’s always hard to know what someone was thinking, one YouTube comment (pictured above) explained what was happening to others:

"He was. It just ended on this bad note because the cops that we following him did not speak or interact with him. Basically he asked them if he needed to pull over and each interaction the cops said absolutely nothing and continued to stalk him. He was already pissed off and this was just the cherry on top."

According to this YouTube commenter, the cops had been stalking xQc and weren’t roleplaying with him. There was almost no back-and-forth dialogue. Since the cops didn’t respond to asking if he was pulled over, the streamer sped off. While the streamer has had many controversial moments on the GTA NoPixel servers, some feel he wasn’t in the wrong here.

As a result of no roleplay from the cops, he sped off around the city, only to smash right into a car, which incapacitated his character. This was when xQc decided he was through with the game and stopped several hours early. As the cops showed up, he spoke his mind on the situation:

“I’m over it. I’m done with it. Oh, that’s cool chat, I’m done playing. I’ll see you guys tomorrow. I’m not mald, I’m not gonna mald, I’ll see you guys tomorrow at like, f**king 1pm. See ya.”

The streamer tossed his headset to the desk and gave up playing the game or creating content for the day. He returned to Kick at around 4 am ET on February 24, 2024.

Fans react to xQc’s ragequit during GTA RP

There was some sympathy and understanding for the streamer (Image via YouTube)

While the two clips led to quite a few reactions, not many sympathized with Felix. However, some got it - with his own chat heckling him and the cops refusing to roleplay with him, only to show up after the accident, it was understandable that he’d want to stop.

Others put the blame on the streamer's impatience (Image via YouTube)

Other responses highlighted that xQc didn’t really give the cops much time to react to him and instead began talking over them. According to some netizens, he got exactly what he deserved in this situation.

Netizens also blame the streamer for not just leaving when he has a chance during a chase (Image via YouTube)

Another YouTube commenter said that Felix does this to himself every single time he gets in a chase. He starts off great and then messes it up with a bunch of U-turns, letting the cops catch up to him.

This isn’t the only stream that had xQc fans talking, either. A recent stream revealed Adept allegedly demanded a $2 million house from the Canadian streamer.