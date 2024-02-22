"She wouldn’t even be able to pay the property taxes" - Fans react as xQc claims Adept asked for a house worth "$2 million or more"

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has given a rather startling update regarding the recent legal proceedings involving his ex-partner and fellow streamer Samantha "Adept." Allegedly, Adept requested a residence valued at $2 million or higher from him, potentially as compensation.

News concerning Felix and Adept typically circulates fast in the online community. The clip of the streamer mentioning Adept's demands was shared on the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, sparking a lot of reactions and discussions. One user quipped:

"She wouldn’t even be able to pay the property taxes on a $2million house."

"She asked for a house worth $2 million" - xQc discloses Adept's alleged demand

The legal dispute between xQc and Adept lasted for several months before it reached a resolution towards the end of 2023. However, various snippets of their ongoing feud have continued to surface online, keeping their story in the public eye.

Felix addressed the situation during his Kick stream earlier today (February 22), alleging that Adept had requested a house worth a hefty amount:

"She tried down the line, saying like, 'Oh yeah, I asked you for like a parting amount,' or some sh*t like that. She says like, 'I wanted $500K or whatever.' That's not true. She asked for a house for $2 million or more, was the demand."

He even recited "verbatim" what Adept had allegedly said:

"The argument was, this is verbatim, 'Because I was there, you were able to get all these and acquire all that and now with this, you take care of your family and you house your family, it's only fair that now we separate that I get to house my family.'"

As of the time of writing, Adept has not issued any response or reaction to Felix's remarks.

Fans react to xQc's latest update on Adept

xQc's allegation raised quite a few eyebrows, and his fans came to his defence. The clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which generated these reactions:

In addition to this controversy, Felix hinted that someone had allegedly sold his McLaren 720S Spider. However, Felix likely refrained from mentioning names to avoid potential legal ramifications.