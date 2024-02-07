"I know that feeling": IShowSpeed reacts to alleged Drake video on stream

Popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has reacted to the viral Drake video and appeared to be quite sympathetic towards the rapper's plight because he had gone through a similar situation last year. For those who don't know, Darren had a wardrobe malfunction while streaming on his channel back in August, which went viral, with viewers sharing clips of the incident.

On his latest stream on YouTube, IShowSpeed reacted to the explicit video allegedly featuring the singer that was going viral on social media. Later, he chastised his audience for making fun of the situation, saying that it was not funny:

"Come on chat, that sh*t's not funny, bro. I am not going to lie, that sh** not funny. Because I know that feeling, bro. It's not funny, nor is it cool chat. 'Cause I know that feeling of getting your m**t leaked, bro. Drake, I know the feeling of getting your... Drake, I stand with you, bro."

"Speed did it first": Fans react as IShowSpeed gives his opinion on the Drake video

Earlier today, an explicit video that allegedly featured Drake started circulating online, with social media platforms such as X and Reddit blowing up with mentions of the clip. While websites have taken down the video since, several high-profile streamers such as Adin Ross, who knows the rapper personally, reacted to it on stream.

Variety streamer IShowSpeed's audience also brought the video to his attention while he was streaming on YouTube, and the content creator started searching online for the video. After tracking it down off-screen, he had quite a similar reaction to Adin Ross initially. However, later on, he dissuaded his audience from making light of the situation.

For context, the streamer had his privates leaked on the internet last year in August during a wardrobe malfunction. While streaming a horror game, he inadvertently flashed the camera, causing a meme-fest to erupt on social media as viewers started circulating clips of the incident.

A few days after the accident, IShowSpeed opened up to his fans, stating that the event had taken a toll on his mental strength. The creator, who is usually upbeat, broke down on camera while talking about it, and that seems to have influenced his decision to not make fun of the alleged Drake video.

However, after clips of him reacting to the video were shared on X, some viewers still trolled him while others understood his point of view. Here are some general reactions to the clip:

IShowSpeed has interacted with Drake on stream before. Last year, they even had an interaction on Instagram, where the rapper trolled him for barking at people.