"You're blessed to be you" - Adin Ross sends message to Drake following recent controversy

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross responded to the leaked image involving rapper and part-time streamer Drake. For those unaware, Drake gained attention on X.com today (February 6) when a video surfaced where he is allegedly exposing his genitals on camera. While the precise origin of the leak remains uncertain, it seems to have gone viral.

Adin has formed a close bond with Drake over the past couple of years, with the rapper often popping into his live chat. Naturally, the streamer reacted to the rapper's viral image and sent him a somewhat peculiar voice message. He said:

"You're blessed to be you."

"You're also blessed to have a f**king missile" - Adin Ross reacts to Drake's alleged leaked footage

Canadian rapper Drake seems to have had an unfortunate incident after a private video of him in his bedroom was leaked. Naturally, the post has been removed from X.com, as it violates the platform's policies.

However, this was not before many caught a glimpse of the leaked footage, and one of them was Adin Ross. The streamer was live with fellow streamer Cheesur when the leaked footage made rounds on X.com.

Later, while streaming with Tyler "Trainwreckstv," the streamer continued to react, this time by sending a voice message to Drake. He said:

"I'm gonna send him a voice memo. I'm still live bro, we were just looking at your sh*t. It's like crazy bro. Like, goddamn. You're blessed with your voice, you're blessed with performing, you're blessed to be you, you're blessed to be number one, but you're also blessed to have a f**king missile."

Trainwreckstv, who is also a co-owner of Kick platform, reacted to the video stating:

"We literally saw a goat's d*ck."

The rapper promptly responded to the voice message as well. Adin revealed that he responded with several "laughing emojis."

Fans react to Adin Ross' clip

Seeing Adin Ross send the bizarre voice message to Drake naturally sparked a flurry of reactions. Here are some of them:

Adin Ross made headlines yesterday (January 5) following his viral stream with fellow rapper Playboi Carti. The latter faced criticism for arriving late and staying only for a few minutes. Additionally, the rapper also received a large sum of money just to be there for some time.