"I know my morals" - N3on responds to those accusing him of "snitching" on Squeeze Benz following latter's recent arrest

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has addressed the community following notorious internet personality Squeeze Benz's recent arrest. For those unaware, on May 22, 2024, reports surfaced on social media, stating that Squeeze Benz, a notorious reckless driver in New York, had been apprehended by the New York Police Department.

Kaz Daughtry, Deputy Commissioner of Operations, issued an update on X, stating that Squeeze Benz would "face justice" for his actions. He wrote:

"'Squeeze.benz' is in custody, thanks to NY's Finest. One of the most prolific street racers in NYC can no longer treat the Big Apple like the Indy 500. To anyone thinking about putting themselves and others in danger, recklessly zooming through the streets of NYC, think again! You will be arrested and your car will be seized. You will face justice."

During a livestream earlier today (May 23, 2024), N3on responded to those who accused him of "snitching" on Squeeze Benz. Stating that he "knew himself and his morals," the Indian-American personality remarked:

"Nice, bro. None of them believe me. Great! All right, well, you don't have to believe me. At the end of the day, I know myself. I know my morals and my dad didn't raise a snitch, all right? Because my dad has been in situations before where he could have snitched and he didn't."

Asserting that he was "not raised" to be a snitch, the Kick streamer expressed displeasure with his audience for thinking that he would report Squeeze Benz:

"My dad did not raise a snitch. That's not the morals that I grew up on. That's not the type of person that I am. And, I would never do that. Especially to Squeeze, bro. Especially to Squeeze because he's so wanted, bro. It's crazy! I would not do that, bro! I would not f**king do that! It pisses me off that you guys think I would. Stop, bro! Stop!"

N3on added:

"Bro, you could put me on a lie detector. I did not snitch on anyone, bro! I'm a good f**king kid, bro!"

Why did N3on address allegations of "snitching"? Kick streamer's association with Squeeze Benz explored

N3on and Squeeze Benz collaborated on April 29, 2024, during which they recklessly drove around New York in a Lamborghini Urus. The content creators were involved in an accident on the highway after overspeeding and dangerously overtaking numerous vehicles.

N3on and Squeeze Benz were eventually accused of committing hit-and-run on the livestream.

A few days later (on May 2, 2024), the 19-year-old claimed to have met Squeeze Benz off-stream, during which he got to know his real identity. Ragnesh also joked about "leaking" the driver's identity to the audience.

