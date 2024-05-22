A YouTuber with the username Squeeze Benz who went viral for reckless street car racing has been apprehended by the New York Police Department, according to Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Kaz Daughtry. Daughtry revealed the news in a post on X, claiming the online personality "will face justice" for his actions.

The NYPD official also posted a screenshot of Squeeze Benz's Instagram profile with the word "apprehended" edited on top and in the caption, called him one of New York's "most prolific street racers":

"“Squeeze.benz” is in custody, thanks to NY’s Finest. One of the most prolific street racers in NYC can no longer treat the Big Apple like the Indy 500."

Kaz Daughtry also had a message for other street racers who recklessly endanger people in public by "zooming through the streets" and noted that the police would arrest them and seize their cars:

"To anyone thinking about putting themselves and others in danger, recklessly zooming through the streets of NYC, think again! You will be arrested and your car will be seized. You will face justice."

Squeeze Benz reportedly arrested by the NYPD for illegal street racing

Benz saw a huge rise in popularity for his short clips on social media and longer videos on YouTube. He is known to drive his car at reckless speeds weaving in and out of traffic. The YouTuber made headlines a couple of weeks ago after a collaboration with fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on" ended badly after their car crashed while Squeeze Benz was driving.

On YouTube, he is known as Slow Benz and has over 300K subscribers with his most popular video being drifting through the usually crowded streets of New York's Times Square. The five-minute-long video has garnered over 4 million views within two months.

After N3on's collaboration with Squeeze Benz went viral in April, part-owner of Kick and popular streamer Adin Ross had warned the platform of the dangers of allowing such content lest it inspired others on the internet to race in the streets of New York.

It seems the NYPD has finally taken action against the notorious racer by apprehending him, but no further information about the case has been made public.

