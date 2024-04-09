"I don't know how this is possible" - Kick streamer Cheesur claims his $5,000 PC got destroyed, shares footage

Controversial Kick star Nermin "Cheesur" recently posted some footage indicating that his entire PC setup collapsed in his room. The streamer claimed to have no explanation for the incident, emphasizing that the entire setup, including the CPU, cost him over $5,000.The content creator briefly showcased the aftermath of the destruction on his alternate account on X.com (@Cheesur445).

The video showed his PC build, which had fallen to the ground, suggesting that the table possibly gave way. This may have resulted in the entire setup crashing to the floor.

Cheesur said:

"I don't know how this is possible."

Watch: Cheesur's entire set-up mysteriously collapses, streamer shares footage

Cheesur appears to have faced a setback earlier today after his stream abruptly ended due to his set-up bizarrely crashing. The Kick streamer even recorded a short video, showcasing how the table had been dismantled along with the monitors and CPU, both of which lay on the floor in a disarrayed manner.

While the streamer didn't explicitly state how or why it happened, he did share brief footage of the incident. He said in the video that the CPU itself costs $5000 and the two monitors that he uses to stream are also worth $500 each. He said:

"My whole set-up, literally just randomly broke. I don't know how this is possible. The whole thing was just destroyed. Five thousand dollar PC, two five hundred dollar monitors. I'm going to try and set it back up and be back live in hopefully about 20 minutes."

Nevertheless, he has since resumed streaming. At the time of writing, he is currently livestreaming. However, he doesn't have his facecam on, stating that his camera isn't working.

Incidentally, this incident follows a display of rage where he forcefully broke one of his monitors yesterday. During his stream on April 8th, the Kick streamer became furious after losing money on online gambling. This frustration led him to throw an object, inadvertently damaging one of his monitors in the process.

Watch the clip here:

Cheesur is currently among the leading figures in the Kick streaming community (106K followers). He also belongs to Adin Ross' SSB group (Stacy's Step Bros), which is simply a group of other streamers such as Cuffem and Steven "Konvy." They usually hang out when it comes to IRL streams and live in Miami.