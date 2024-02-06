“This is such a dangerous trend” - Kick streamer Cheesur getting swatted live on stream leaves fans concerned

Controversial Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" found himself in a precarious situation after being swatted during his live stream yesterday (February 5, 2024). Swatting, for those unfamiliar, involves falsely alerting the police to an individual, often a live streamer. Despite being considered a prank, swatting can lead to serious risks and the unnecessary deployment of police resources.

The incident unfolded yesterday during Cheesur's livestream. Approximately 36 minutes into his stream, an individual entered his room and informed him that they were being swatted. The streamer promptly stepped away from the screen to address the urgent situation. Reacting to the clip, one X.com user said:

Fans react to the streamer getting swatted (Image via X/Drama Alert)

"What's so funny?" - Cheesur reacts following the swatting incident

Cheesur has rapidly risen to become one of the most popular streamers on Kick, boasting over 83K followers. However, his ascent to fame is accompanied by controversy, as he is recognized as one of the most contentious creators on the platform, having made numerous questionable remarks in the past.

Yesterday, he made headlines again, but this time through no fault of his own. The streamer found himself in the news after being swatted live on stream. Upon receiving the swatting alert, he promptly muted his microphone.

Moments later, a police officer entered his room, investigating by examining the closet and conversing with the streamer. However, since the microphone was muted, the conversation remained inaudible.

When the streamer eventually returned to his chair and unmuted, he expressed his disappointment at the entire situation. He stated:

"What's so funny? Like, I don't know why I am coming back to LOLs. Oh my god. Why bro? Adin (Ross) thinks it's funny. Yeah, bro, this is bad. Bro, how do you not give attention? I don't care, I'm listening to music for two minutes."

Expand Tweet

What did the fans say?

The clip swiftly went viral on X.com after being shared by several verified pages. Here are some notable reactions:

Fans troll the streamer following the swatting incident (Image via X/Cheesur Reports)

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X/Drama Alert)

Speaking of Kick streamers, Adin Ross dominated the news over the past few days. Yesterday (February 5, 2024), he invited popular rapper Playboi Carti to his stream in LA, but only for the rapper to leave after a few minutes, sparking much criticism.