"I would like it to be of high quality": Stellar Blade director urges players to wait for the photo mode until it's ready

Players have been waiting for a photo mode in Stellar Blade since its release last month (April). Unfortunately, the feature hasn't been revealed for the PS5 exclusive just yet. Director Kim Hyung-tae has recently shared a major update on the anticipated photo mode option while requesting fans to keep patience and wait for the right time, to ensure the feature is of the best possible quality.

"If I were to implement it, I would like it to be of high quality."

This article will mention the key details players need to know about the upcoming Stellar Blade photo mode.

Kim Hyung-tae wants the Stellar Blade photo mode to be of the highest quality when it's out

Eve's character as seen in the game. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Following the launch of Shift Up's smash-hit action-adventure title, the team has been interacting with different media outlets to talk about the game. Recently, Shift Up's CEO and Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung-tae sat down in an interview with the Japanese website Famitsu.

When asked about the much-talked-about photo mode option in the game and when players can expect to get it, he said (translated from Japanese):

"Unfortunately, we cannot deliver it right away, but we would like to implement it. If I were to implement it, I would like it to be of high quality, so please wait a little while as I am still working on it."

In short, he wants the players to wait for an appropriate time for the Stellar Blade photo mode. Shift Up wants it to have an array of amazing features when released in its final form.

A still from the action-adventure game. (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Additionally, Kim Hyung-tae also revealed that he was surprised to see the massive reaction of fans to the New Game Plus mode in Stellar Blade. According to him, many users have gone on to finish the NG+ and played the game for another 10 rounds.

"I'm often surprised by the response, but what surprised me most was that some people continued to play 10 more times after finishing "New Game+." We've seen many ways to defeat bosses that are beyond our imagination, and we're both inspired and learned a lot."

The director also shared an update on a possible sequel to Eve's story going forward. He mentioned that the treatment given to the second installment will depend heavily on what kind of reactions are received from players. Only after that, his team will try to deliver what the sequel actually demands.

