"I don't have to like sh*t like God of War": Aris explains why he thinks God of War Ragnarok is bad

Twitch star Aris "AvoidingThePuddle" has vehemently criticized God of War Ragnarok, which is widely considered one of the best games of 2022.

The variety streamer was playing The Callisto Protocol on the purple platform when he started criticizing the latest PS5 blockbuster.

His main issue with the rebooted series is how it portrays the story of a father and child. Explaining that "sh*t like God of War" is made to pander to adults who loved the game in their childhood and now have kids, he said:

"I never had kids, so I don't have to like sh*t like God of War or Finding Nemo or other dumb sh*t that's made for parents and kids."

"It's so similar to the first one": Aris criticizes God of War Ragnarok for being too long and similar to prequel

While trying to find his way forward in The Callisto Protocol, Aris started to air his grievances about God of War Ragnarok.

The content creator initially condemned the game for being too long and too similar to its prequel, which came out four years ago in 2018. He then stated that the title was not worth playing for those who had already finished the first game. He said:

"I think that, it's not that God of War is a bad game, it's just that it's too long. Especially since I already played the first one, it's so similar to the first one. And the subject matter is totally like..."

Aris added that God of War Ragnarok evoked players' childhood memories by bringing back Kratos and appealed to their adulthood by giving him a son. He explained:

"I mean God of War obviously is a game where the developers are banking on the fact that you used to enjoy God of War way back in the day and now you are a dad and you have to deal with your dumb f*cking kid."

Timestamp 2:15:38

The streamer continued:

"So, they put this game in there, that's all about this dad who's got a dumb f*cking kid. So, you could be like, 'Oh yeah, I'm like the God of War. And I liked God of War as a kid, this game's awesome! I wish I never had kids.'"

Aris rationalized his review of God of War Ragnarok, explaining that he has no reason to like the game since he doesn't have any offspring. He added:

"But me?... I can like things that are cool, you see what I mean?"

Reddit reacts to Aris' statements

Considering God of War has a huge fanbase (it is the fastest-selling PlayStation franchise), the criticism saw a lot of pushback.

Aris' comments gained a lot of traction on r/LivestreamFail. They prompted debates about accessibility, the degree of narration in video games, the hack-and-slash vs RPG argument, and whether Elden Ring reigns supreme.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aris has been a long-time critic of some modern video game practices and is quite outspoken about his views.

