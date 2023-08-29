"I didn't like that": Kai Cenat calls out Logan Paul for calling JiDion two-faced following recent feud

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has verbally called out Logan Paul and expressed his discontent about the boxer calling JiDion "two-faced." Amid the controversy surrounding Dillon Danis and his fiance, The Maverick's comments about his fellow streamer did not sit right with Kai, and on a recent stream, he spoke about the topic while taste-testing a PRIME bottle.

For those out of the loop, the former Twitch streamer "JiDion" Adams has been at loggerheads with Logan Paul after a recent fallout, which has been widely publicized with people taking sides on social media. The feud started after the Tommy Fury v KSI press conference a few days ago, where Logan called Adams a "two-faced b*tch."

In a recent stream, the back-to-back Streamer of the Year winner Kai Cenat criticized him for saying that about his fellow content creator:

"You, Logan Paul. I heard you called my man two-faced bruh. I heard you called my man two-faced, bro. I didn't like that."

Kai Cenat also mentioned Logan's other half of PRIME KSI and reiterated his point:

"KSI, I f*ck with you man. But Logan, I heard you called my man two-faced, gang?"

Kai Cenat wants Logan Paul to apologize to JiDion for calling the streamer a "two-faced b*tch"

Apparently, the issue between JiDion and Logan Paul started with his appearance at a UFC fight that ended up with the streamer being forced to change seats with the elder Paul brother. For more information about their feud, check out Logan's recent comments on the Flagrant podcast.

Kai Cenat clearly did not like how things had gone down. He took umbrage with the description of his fellow streamer as "two-faced" and called on Logan Paul to apologize. The streamer even commented on the clip, saying:

"Look yo, Logan apologize to my mans, bro. That was kind of f*cked up bro... I have seen the clip, and it was f*cked up."

Here are a couple of viewer reactions from X where the clip has gained significant traction.

