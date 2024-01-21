"I can't live like this anymore" - xQc loses it and accuses DoorDash driver of stealing his food

A moment from Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc's" recent livestream has garnered attention online, in which he accused a DoorDash driver of stealing his food. While playing GTA 5 RP on the NoPixel 4.0 server, Felix's attention was drawn to his phone, and he noticed a payment method had been declined. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, the French-Canadian personality exclaimed:

"Payment method declined? What the f**k is going on?! I can't do it anymore, chat! I can't live like this anymore! It's been two weeks of getting my account - oh, my god. Oh, my god!"

A few moments later, xQc claimed that a DoorDash driver "got mad" and accused them of stealing his food. He said:

"It's not here. I think the driver got mad... because it's not here (The streamer checks his phone). I think he yoinked it! What the fudge! (The streamer continues investigating the matter on his phone) What the f**k!"

As the livestream continued, the content creator successfully placed another order and began celebrating by thumping his chest. He added:

"Order - press order. Looks good! Yes, b**ch! Yes (The streamer starts thumping chest)!"

"Hire some private cook and deliver it privately to his house" - xQc's clip in which he claimed DoorDash driver stole his food receives mixed reactions

xQc's official clips channel on YouTube posted the streamer's video, in which he claimed that a DoorDash driver stole his food. While referring to the 28-year-old as a "trillionaire," user @pafoly8857 commented:

One netizen remarked that they would "never feel bad for anyone's DoorDash troubles":

YouTube user @empress_0 chimed in with their thoughts by writing:

"'I can't live like this anymore.' *Swimming in a gazillion dollars. He can afford some good a*s food, maybe even hire some private cook and deliver it privately to his house, and yet he still uses DoorDash to order McDonald's."

Meanwhile, one community member wrote that xQc should have received the food for which he paid:

Here are some more pertinent responses:

xQc is a popular internet personality who is best known for his Just Chatting, reaction content, and gaming livestreams. Last year, he stunned the online community by signing a $100 million deal with Kick.