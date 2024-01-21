"I can't live like this anymore" - xQc loses it and accuses DoorDash driver of stealing his food

A moment from Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc's" recent livestream has garnered attention online, in which he accused a DoorDash driver of stealing his food. While playing GTA 5 RP on the NoPixel 4.0 server, Felix's attention was drawn to his phone, and he noticed a payment method had been declined. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, the French-Canadian personality exclaimed:
"Payment method declined? What the f**k is going on?! I can't do it anymore, chat! I can't live like this anymore! It's been two weeks of getting my account - oh, my god. Oh, my god!"
A few moments later, xQc claimed that a DoorDash driver "got mad" and accused them of stealing his food. He said:
"It's not here. I think the driver got mad... because it's not here (The streamer checks his phone). I think he yoinked it! What the fudge! (The streamer continues investigating the matter on his phone) What the f**k!"
As the livestream continued, the content creator successfully placed another order and began celebrating by thumping his chest. He added:
"Order - press order. Looks good! Yes, b**ch! Yes (The streamer starts thumping chest)!"
xQc is a popular internet personality who is best known for his Just Chatting, reaction content, and gaming livestreams. Last year, he stunned the online community by signing a $100 million deal with Kick.