"I'll still say if it is a scam" - Knut gives a safe word to fans to warn them from fraudulent sponsors

Norwegian streamer and bodybuilder Knut was seen discussing fraudulent sponsorship deals in a recent stream.

Although he admitted that he would accept the money, but also mentioned that he would provide the fans with a clue to not to purchase any of their products. He said:

"I'll still say if it is a scam."

Knut is back in his country after a month-long trip to Austin to choreograph his training camp, Camp Knut.

The entire camp was filmed and streamed live on the respective channels of the participants. It received an overwhelmingly positive response from the viewers, with the participants themselves expressing their gratitude to the 35-year-old bodybuilder.

Knut reveals a secret gesture to alert his fans

Knut was back streaming from the comfort of his home for the first time in many weeks. After initially lodging in AirBnB and then at Esfand's place, the content creator was unable to stream to his liking, though he made a few YouTube videos for his channel.

The majority of Camp Knut was recorded and live streamed on Mizkif's Twitch channel. Now that the strongman is back in his home town, he can stream from familiar surroundings.

(Timestamp: 4:22:13)

While speaking to his stream, he revealed that he would be willing to accept any sponsors at the moment. He said:

"We have to be real here boys. I'll take whatever sposnoship that comes my way. I'll still say if it is a scam, okay? I'll still tell you if this is a scam...I'll do this..."

He then gestured towards the camera with his thumb and stated:

"Play this game boys. Okay, have you learnt now? This is the new one. I will start the sponsorship like this if it a scam, okay? Have we practiced it now? Now we know."

Fans react to the secret cue from the streamer

With the 35-year-old streamer revealing the secret code to any deceitful or sketchy sponsorship deals, fans have shared their reaction to it.

The clip was shared on the popular Subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, where it received a lot of comments. Many fans also jocularly suggested that he try out a gambling stream like xQc. Here are some of them:

The streamer recently wrapped up his training camp in Austin. OTK member Lacari was declared the winner, courtesy of receiving a majority of the votes from fans.

The Norwegian has already revealed his plans to visit the states very soon, stating that his next visit would be during the San Diego TwitchCon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan