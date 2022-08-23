OTK's Camp Knut wraps up as Lacari secures final trophy by popular vote after insane transformation

The highly popular Camp Knut fitness program is at an end as the participants were at last judged by a panel of bodybuilders to determine who has made the most improvements. A separate award was also given to the viewers' choice for the most inspirational creator.

The 30-day-long regimen, supervised by Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch star Knut Spildrejorde, had a variety of participants including OTK members and creators such as Mizkif, Esfand, Nmplol, Lacari, Erobb, Cyr and Tectone. The daily gym sessions, excluding relaxation days, were streamed live on Mizkif's Twitch and became wildly popular on the platform.

Month-long Camp Knut ends as streamers thanked viewers and coaches for progress

The training sessions got so much traction on social media that big bodybuilding personalities and celebrities also got involved. A big moment for the group was when the eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman shared a heartfelt message, urging them to keep up the good work:

"Wanna say a big shoutout to the guy with Camp Knut. Keep training hard, keep being inspiration, stay motivated and never give up, never quit. Yeah buddy!"

Arguably the most famous person to appear on the streams was Hafþór “The Mountain” Björnsson, the famous Game of Thrones actor and Scandinavian strongman. The actor joined Camp Knut after getting on a call with OTK founder Mizkif on August 7. A week later, Hafþór was in Austin and assisted Knut in coaching the streamers with his own tips and tricks.

The participating streamers all had carefully prepared diet plans and training regimes for the month-long period, crafted by Knut. The overarching goal of the program was to help them get into better shape. As an added motivation, the coaches and organizers would award those who have made the most progress with trophies and medals.

With the 30th day of Camp Knut over, the winners have been selected. Numerous accolades for best form, best cheater, and most dedicated were given to various streamers, but the last two were the major ones. The bodybuilder award was given to Mizkif, who was praised for his improved format and tapering physique. However, it was Lacari who bagged the People's choice award with an overwhelming majority in votes.

Coach Wake described the award in the following words:

"The person who moved the masses, who brought people together through their narrative, who unified the people under that 'you can too', is none other than big lack Lacari! Let's go baby."

Knut explained that the competition wasn't even close:

"With 48% of the votes... he is the clear winner. Second place has 17, he is the clear winner."

Embodying the spirit of the award, Lacari gave a humble speech, thanking his fellow streamers for helping him get fit:

"Thank you, I don't know what to say man. Um, yeah, I guess uh, you know good genetics, good asian cooking. Uh, you know, I don't know man it's good stuff but I, I appreciate the support boys, it means a lot to me."

Fans react to Lacari's transformation

Fans, who were the ones to overwhelmingly vote for him, showered him with praise and commended him for his dedication to getting fit. Furthermore, viewers were astounded by the "godly" transformation he had undergone in such a short time. People on YouTube, Twitch and Reddit made it clear that he deserved the win, calling him a "Giga chad":

With Camp Knut over, many feel Lacari should continue working on bodybuilding because of his progress. A variety streamer who joined the Alliance organization back in 2021, he boasts 312K followers on Twitch and remains a prominent presence in the group.

