“I’ll be streaming when I am 80”: Valkyrae reveals her future plans regarding content creation

In a Q&A video, on August 29, YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" opened up about how her content has changed over the past couple of weeks. She also revealed some of her future plans when it comes to streaming and producing content.

As per the American streamer, she can't see herself giving up streaming and putting a stop to her content-creation journey since it is something the popular personality is extremely passionate about.

Answering a question regarding when she might stop making streams, the YouTuber said:

"I feel like I’ll be streaming when I’m 80.”

Valkyrae doesn't plan to step down from streaming anytime soon

Valkyrae recently uploaded an updated version of a Q&A video. In it, the YouTuber can be seen answering some questions she's asked often. From dating rumors to her future plans, Rae spoke about a lot of things, giving viewers a sneak peek into her personal life as well as her streaming journey.

For fans, her response to the question of whether she'll take a step back from streaming came as a treat. This is because it indicates that the YouTuber is likely to continue making content for a very long time.

Expressing her passion for gaming and how it'll ensure she keeps streaming, Rae said:

"I always tell chat that I don’t ever see myself truly ending streaming because I feel like, you know, I’ve been gaming my whole life, so I’m always going to like... play. I’ll be interested in games for a long time. There’s going to be probably like a really cool game that comes out in 50 years, and so I’m obviously going to play. And if I’m going to play any games, I might as well stream it."

The popular content creator went on to joke about being a "cool aunt" while all her friends "will have kids."

Social media reacts to Q&A video

With a massive, loyal fanbase behind her, Valkyrae's recent Q&A video proved to be a massive hit among viewers. At the time of writing, it has amassed over 340K views and thousands of comments. A few fans suggested that she should turn these kinds of Q&A videos into a series on her main YouTube channel.

Here's how the community reacted to the video:

Fan reactions (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Fan reactions (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Back in June 2022, Rae made waves when she announced that she would be taking a long break from her usual streaming routine. Since then, the popular creator has slightly changed the format of her content and can now be seen experimenting with different kinds of videos rather than just streaming for long hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh