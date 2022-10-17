"I'm ASH": Sasha Grey to voice upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 character in Phantom Liberty DLC

Former adult actress turned popular Twitch streamer Sasha Grey will be the voice of Ash, a brand new character coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC.

Ash will be a jockey on a new in-game radio station called Growl FM in the much-awaited DLC for CD Projekt Red's RPG. However, whether or not the character will have an in-game model inspired by the streamer is yet to be known.

As a radio station, 89.7 Growl FM will be a community-led endeavor. Fans are encouraged to submit their suggestions on the title's official website. After the developers made the official announcement, Sasha Grey retweeted the post, saying:

"Hi, I'm ASH."

Sasha Grey @SashaGrey Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Help Ash set up 89.7



For detes and rules check A new community radio station is coming to Night City in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansionHelp Ash set up 89.7 #GrowlFM by creating a music track inspired by the video below. Submit your piece by November 30th!For detes and rules check cyberpunk.net/growlfm A new community radio station is coming to Night City in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion 📡🎶Help Ash set up 89.7 #GrowlFM by creating a music track inspired by the video below. Submit your piece by November 30th!For detes and rules check cyberpunk.net/growlfm https://t.co/arjQF47GG9 Hi, I'm ASH 🫢 twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/… Hi, I'm ASH 🫢 twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/…

Twitter reacts as Sasha Grey returns to voice acting with new role in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

This is not the first time that Sasha Grey has dipped her toes into the world of voice acting. Back in 2011, she voiced the character of Viola DeWynter, a secondary antagonist in Saints Row: The Third. This time, her role will be quite similar to one of her previous professions as a touring DJ in Mexico and the US.

Sasha Grey has amassed a loyal following on the purple platform and has over a million followers on the site. She plays many popular games on her channel in front of an average of 1.8K viewers. The news that she would be starring in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was therefore met with a lot of enthusiasm. People flocked to her tweet with their well-wishes and congratulations.

Rev @cdmanuel7 @SashaGrey Awesome! I was hoping to see you do more VA work after enjoying your role as Viola in SR3. @SashaGrey Awesome! I was hoping to see you do more VA work after enjoying your role as Viola in SR3.

Marina Ann Hantzis, Sasha Grey's real name, has worked in a variety of fields in the past, including modeling, and writing. She has even dabbled in music. The content creator started streaming on Twitch in 2019 and has exploded in popularity on the platform with her gaming streams.

More about Phantom Liberty expansion

Last month CD Projekt Red announced the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is going to be released in 2023. It will be the first true expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. As such, its trailer has many fans pumped for the return of a fan-favorite character, Johnny Silverhand, voiced by Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

While not much is known about the expansion, the story arc will probably have a heavy emphasis on the newly formed in-game US government; however, V's role with respect to it remains unknown.

Another exciting detail about the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion involves the inclusion of portions of Night City that were previously locked. This means that a whole new cast of characters is probably on its way. Among them will be Sash Grey's Ash. However, it is not clear whether she will be just a radio-jockey voice or feature in missions with a properly modeled body.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes