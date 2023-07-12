“I’m not from China” - Thai Twitch streamer left infuriated by racist pedestrians in Brussels

Ppim, a Thai Twitch streamer, recently faced racist harassment from hecklers while streaming in Brussels, Belgium, during an IRL stream. A group of men, who were walking by the streamer, deliberately used the phrase "Ni hao" ("Hello" in Chinese) with the intent to mock her based on her Asian ethnicity. Such an act perpetuates racial stereotypes and promotes discrimination.

Ppim, understandably angered, retaliated by clarifying that she was from Thailand. Moreover, the situation escalated when one of the men attempted to touch her, highlighting the unfortunate reality that female streamers are often subjected to. She was heard exclaiming:

"I'm not from China, you stop saying 'Ni Hao'."

Twitch streamer subjected to harassment on the streets of Brussels

As mentioned earlier, the reality is that IRL female streamers, in particular, frequently experience inappropriate behavior and harassment. Ppim's stream was just one example of such an unfortunate situation.

At approximately six hours into her stream, the Twitch streamer encountered a group of four to five men walking in the opposite direction. Without much thought, they greeted her, saying, "Ni hao." Understandably, the Twitch streamer was left infuriated, stating:

"That is f**king racist!"

Another man, seeing her agitated, tried to calm her down by attempting to touch her shoulders. She retaliated by stating:

"Ni hao? F**k you! I'm not from China! I'm from Thailand man! You f**king educate! Not everybody is from China. F**k you! You f**king bi*ch!"

Later, the streamer also expressed her frustrations on Twitter:

It is understandable why she used such strong words. Such incidents should be strongly discouraged, as they perpetuate stereotypes and create an unsafe and unwelcoming environment for streamers.

Here's what the fans said

After the clip was shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, it generated a significant number of reactions from the community. Here are some responses:

Ppim's case is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year (January 16), Canadian streamer 0greprincess also encountered a similar incident where she was greeted by a couple of racist individuals using the phrase "Ni hao," despite her not being of Chinese descent. To read more about the story, click here.

