"I'm not comfortable anymore" - YouTuber Chunkz explains why Antoine Griezmann refused to film for more than 5 minutes

YouTuber and podcaster Amin "Chunkz" shared an unpleasant encounter he had with football star Antoine Griezmann on his latest Chunkz and Filly Show podcast episode, recounting an incident from the past. Amin, renowned for collaborating with numerous footballing stars, secured a 15-minute slot with Antoine Griezmann for content on the Pro Direct YouTube channel.

However, during the filming, Amin revealed that Griezmann behaved boorishly, refusing to converse in English and insisting he would only be available for five minutes. Describing how he felt, Amin said:

"I'm not comfortable anymore."

"I'm only doing it for five minutes" - Chunkz reveals what Antoine Griezmann told him before filming

Chunkz has a track record of collaborating with big-name superstars, particularly from the footballing world. For instance, he has previously collaborated with renowned players such as Son Heung-min and Emile Smith Rowe.

He was also set to meet Antoine Griezmann, but he recounted that the encounter didn't unfold as smoothly as he had hoped. He recounted:

"I've seen Antoine Griezmann and I'm about to film with Antoine Griezmann and I run to the side and...we're about to start filming with him and I could tell he was tired because he was filming a lot maybe like media day. So he was like, 'What's this?' Like not even his agent, he was like, 'What's this?' and he goes (gestures his hands moving to say 'no')."

He then added that the Pro Direct YouTube team had to change the type of content at the last minute:

"So his agent came to us and said he said that he will only speak in French and they (Pro Direct YouTube team) were like, 'Well, Chunkz doesn't speak French.' They said, 'It doesn't matter.' 'Okay cool, instead of filming with Chunkz, we're gonna make him Shout out to Pro Direct.' Just talk about Pro Direct quickly."

He added:

"He (Antoine Griezmann) was like, 'Nah, I'm only doing this for five minutes.' We had a 15-minute slot with him. I looked at him and I looked at Pro Direct and I was like, 'I'm not comfortable anymore because this guy is basically looking at me and doing this (moving his head gesturing a 'no')'."

Amin is a UK-based YouTuber, former singer, and content creator and is currently part of the YouTube group Beta Squad. He recently captained his team in the Match For Hope charity game held in Qatar. His team also featured the likes of Darren "IShowSpeed," David Villa, and Eden Hazard.