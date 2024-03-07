"You know Kai's lowkey mad" - Fans react as Druski almost hurts a parrot after getting scared on Kai Cenat's stream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's broadcasts seldom lack extravagant antics. In today's stream (March 6), the trend continued. Cenat was joined by a group of fellow creators, including content creator, comedian, and actor Drew "Druski." Together, they engaged in a game of "What's in the box?" wherein participants were blindfolded and tasked with identifying unknown animals by touch.

During Druski's turn, the comedian was blindfolded and guided to place his hand into the box. However, before he could even discern what was inside, he freaked out and leaped around the room, creating a mess in the process. Reacting to the bizarre reaction, one X.com user (@360_LoGanZ) remarked:

"Damn bro, you know Kai lowkey mad."

Watch: Druski freaks out and almost steps on a parrot during the latest Kai Cenat stream

Fans react to Druski's freaked-out reaction during the latest stream. (Image via X)

Kai Cenat's recent stream featured comedian and actor Druski as a guest. At one juncture, the pair participated in a "What's in the box" game. However, Druski found himself panicking even before reaching inside the box.

As it happened, there was a toad inside the box, and even the amphibian managed to escape when Druski flung his arms, causing the box to topple. Additionally, there was a parrot on the floor, narrowly avoiding being stepped on by the comedian.

However, Druski inadvertently caused a mess around the room, nearly breaking the arcade machines that were present. Watch the entire clip here:

The group was also joined by British YouTubers Amin "Chunkz" and Andrés "Yung Filly". Together, they closely examined the footage, clearly showing the frog dropping out of the box after Druski went bananas. Watch the clip here:

Fans react to the viral clip

Kai Cenat scored another slam dunk with his latest stream, pulling in a star-studded lineup of creators under one roof. The clip of Druski going off the rails went viral, causing a stir and sparking a flood of reactions on X.com. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the viral clip. (Image via X)

Here are some more reactions:

Druski's reactions leave fans in stitches. (Image via X)

Kai Cenat recently made headlines when some old clips resurfaced, showing the streamer using a flower filter on Snapchat. These clips quickly became fodder for online trolls, capturing the internet's attention.