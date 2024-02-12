Druski wins $1,000,000 betting on Chiefs stars Isiah Pacheco, Harrison Butker in Super Bowl triumph over 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are the first consecutive Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots (2003-04), but it was not solely Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce performing. There were other unsung heroes in the game, like running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball 18 times for 59 yards (and also covered 33 yards on six catches), and kicker Harrison Butker, who hit four field goals, including a game-record 57 yarder in the second quarter. Their exploits greatly helped rapper Druski, who revealed a million-dollar payout — one of two to do so on a Chiefs bet — that he earned by wagering on the two.

Druski took to his Instagram Stories to post:

Druski reveals his million-dollar bet on the Chiefs

What did Isiah Pacheco say about winning Super Bowl LVIII?

When people think of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, they think of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, Isiah Pacheco and Harrison Butker have played crucial roles as additional scoring weapons, especially in 2023-24 when the wide receiver corps was perceived as less than stellar.

After the game, the running back told KMBC:

"It's phenomenal. Last year, I wasn't satisfied. This year I'm satisfied, but I know there's three more on the way... We need to focus on limiting distractions, playing off one another."

Meanwhile, the kicker, who also hit the game-winning field goal at Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, received praise from none other than Taylor Swift, who told him and actor/writer David Henrie:

“OMG I haven’t seen you in so many years! Are you guys friends?! That’s so cool, greatness finds greatness. I’m so happy for you! I don’t know how you do this.”

Other unsung Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII heroes besides Isiah Pacheco, Harrison Butker

Other key players in the game were wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, and Rashee Rice, who combined for 15 catches for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Backup tight end Noah Gray caught two passes for 22 yards, while backup running back Jerick McKinnon had two for 15.

Defensively, Justin Reid and George Karlaftis shared the Chiefs' only sack of the night. Tommy Townsend covered 254 yards on five punts, none of them returned for a gain.