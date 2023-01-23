"I'm here to correct the record" - Twitch streamer Simply completes 10K run after fans disbelieve him

Twitch streamer and speedrunning gamer Simply took to his channel to live broadcast himself attempting a 10K marathon, which is roughly six miles, in around an hour.

The streamer took up the challenge after some of his viewers doubted him. Speaking to his stream, he explained:

"So, if you guys don't know what's going on, I didn't really scam anybody, but there are schizophrenic chatters who think that I've said certain things or done certain things, but either way, I'm here to correct the record. We're doing six miles, a 10K."

(Timestamp: 00:03:35)

"This is literally bonus content" - Simply speaks out before his 10K marathon run

Gaming speedrunner and Super Mario streamer Simply pulled off an impressive challenge, completing 10K in about an hour. Before his attempt, the streamer said:

"Basically, I'm doing this, you know, for a 2K sub-goal, as a replacement for SMS, so technically I didn't hit the 2K goal when I had a goal on stream. So there was no goal. So this is literally bonus content and it's Sunday and I don't usually stream on Sunday, so everybody's pogging in the chat right now, which is cool to see."

The Twitch streamer further explained that his goal was to complete the challenge in or under an hour. Failing to do so, he asserted that he would gift 20 subs for every extra minute. He explained:

"I'm doing a 10K in under an hour, that's the goal. For every minute over an hour, I will gift 20 subs which is a hundred dollars. So, hopefully, you know, my legs cooperate today."

The streamer accomplished his goal after an hour and six seconds, after which he exclaimed:

"I technically did it in under an hour. Cause it's 6.2, that's 0.25. So f**k the doubters."

Fans share reactions to the marathon

Despite not being in typical athletic shape, Simply proved his doubters wrong. Seeing the streamer keep his word prompted a host of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans expressed their adulation towards the streamer:

Here are some other comments:

Some users shared their own personal records under the post:

Fans continued to pour in their appreciative words. Another user commended Simply for completing the run even though he was not in his best shape:

Here are some tips shared by fans:

Simply is presently the most-watched Super Mario 64 channel on Twitch. He presently has 281K followers and a further 141K on his YouTube handle.

