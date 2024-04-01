"I'm crying real tears right now" - Kai Cenat gets emotional after finally beating Red Dead Redemption 2 on livestream

Twitch star Kai Cenat is back with yet another viral gaming session. This time, he delved into the immersive world of Red Dead Redemption 2, a game that garnered significant critical praise upon its release. Despite the acclaim, Kai hadn't experienced the game until now. In a recent marathon stream lasting 50 hours, he finally completed the epic adventure, captivating his audience along the way.

(Spoiler Alert: This article contains heavy spoilers for RDR2.)

However, for those familiar with the game's storyline, they'll understand that the ending is both deeply poignant and emotionally taxing. It was so impactful that even Kai found himself in tears at the end of the game. He said:

"I'm crying real tears right now."

"I'm deada*s crying right now" - Kai Cenat left in tears after completing Read Dead Redemption 2

For those unacquainted with the streamer's style, Kai Cenat always goes above and beyond in his gaming endeavors. This time, he went the extra mile by transforming his entire room into a Western-themed setup to complement Red Dead Redemption 2's atmosphere.

However, at the end of the game, the streamer was left in tears. The conclusion portrays the main character, Arthur Morgan, peacefully passing away as the sun sets, following a bloody duel with Micah, one of the antagonists of the game. A visibly emotional Kai said:

"What the f**k? Come on bro. Ain't no way this ni**a died. I'm deada*s crying right now. I'm crying real tears right now, bro. Ain't no way he died bro, ain't no f**king way. Ain't no f**king way bro. Nah, this sh*t just blew my mind, bro."

(Timestamp: 57:36)

Despite the sad ending, the streamer was thoroughly impressed by the game. He remarked:

"Word on my mother, this is the best game I've ever played bro. Word to my mother, this is the best story...I'm doing a post bro. This is literally the best story I've ever played in my whole goddamn life, bro."

He later posted:

"We Love You Arthur Morgan."

Kai Cenat makes a tribute post dedicated to Arthur Morgan (Image via X)

As mentioned earlier, Kai Cenat consistently goes the extra mile when it comes to gaming. For instance, back in 2022 when the latest installment of God of War (Ragnarok) was released, the streamer took his dedication to another level by cosplaying the game's main character, Kratos.