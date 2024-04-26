"I'm far from an industry plant" - Kai Cenat hits back at Kanye West for his recent comments about him

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has responded to American rapper Kanye West's recent comments about him. For those out of the loop, during an episode of The Download podcast, Kanye West voiced his dissatisfaction with Kai Cenat for mentioning his daughter, North West. The 46-year-old also referred to the New Yorker as an "industry plant," saying:

"If you're posting something negative, you're on the wrong side of the future because, you know, we're out here, stepping away from Adidas. Like, the s**t that Kai said - that's some industry plant s**t. Of course, he's a total f**king... that exact genre is the most industry plant. It's about, like, influence and mind control."

During a livestream on April 26, 2024, Kai Cenat reacted to the viral clip of the Grammy Award-winning musician. After hearing the latter call him an "industry plant," the 22-year-old argued that he had been in the content creation industry since 2018.

He said:

"Okay buddy, first things first - Ye, I've been doing this s**t since 2018, Ye! Facebook, Bronx, funny skits... been doing this s**t, gang. You feel me?"

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner also stated that people needed to do "some research":

"I'm far from an industry plant. You feel me? I got this s**t out of the mud! People got to do some research! Okay? That's crazy! All it is because of pants ain't fitting is crazy."

"The interviewer is f**king a**!" - Kai Cenat responds to Kanye West and Justin LaBoy's recent viral comments about him

After sharing his thoughts on Kanye West calling him an "industry plant," Kai Cenat fired shots at The Download podcast host, Justin LaBoy. He said:

"Secondly, by observation, this interviewer is f**king a**! Who the f**k is this n***a? Justin LaBoy? Justin LaBoy, gang, you might as well top the n***a, bro. Like, no cap! You might as well, bro. No cap, bro!"

Timestamp: 00:43:25

While describing LaBoy as a "yes-man" to Kanye West, the Twitch streamer remarked:

"Yo, Justin, you sound like a yes-man, bro! Like, I'm hearing you say as an interviewer - you sound like a yes-man, bro! And I see a clip of this n***a saying that he is a god in front of your face, and you're like, 'He's god. He's the GOAT.' Are you serious?!"

This is not the first time a popular rapper has talked about Kai Cenat. On April 13, 2024, the content creator went viral after Drake mentioned him in a diss track directed at Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and other musicians.