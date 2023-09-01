"I'm about to freak the f**k out" - IShowSpeed gets emotional after fans troll him into thinking Cristiano Ronaldo has passed away

A clip from YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed's" latest livestream has garnered a lot of traction on social media. During the broadcast, fans trolled the streamer into thinking that his idol, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, had passed away. While browsing X (formerly Twitter), the Ohio native came across a series of fake reports claiming that the Portuguese player had died.

Upon reading them, IShowSpeed was perplexed and wondered what was going on. As he scrolled further down the timeline, the content creator came across more false reports about Ronaldo's death.

The former Twitch personality started getting emotional on the livestream and pleaded with his audience to stop trolling him. He exclaimed:

"Bro, what the f**k is going on, bruh?! The f**k is going on, dog? Stop playing! Why are you playing like this, bro? Because I'm about to get f**king, like - I'm about to genuinely freak the f**k out! I'm about to freak the f**k out! I'm about to freak the f**k out, stop f**king playing! If y'all are playing, stop f**king playing right now, bro!"

"Bro deserves an Oscar for keeping up this character for so long" - Fans react to IShowSpeed getting emotional after being trolled by his audience

The two-minute clip continued with IShowSpeed requesting his audience to clarify whether the Cristiano Ronaldo death claims were real or fake. He remarked:

"Say it's fake right now! Say this is fake! Y'all got 10 seconds, bro. Y'all got 10 seconds! If this (is) fake, say fake. If this (is) real, say real. Right now, bro! Right now!"

The streamer started breathing heavily, and upon seeing what his fans responded with, he said:

"I'm about to freak out, dude. It's fake? It's fake?!"

Drama Alert's clip featuring his reaction has received over 158k views. Controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" shared his thoughts on it, writing:

X user @Lebronfan237303 joked that IShowSpeed "deserved an Oscar." They added:

"Bro deserves an Oscar for keeping up this character for so long."

One viewer chimed in on people pranking about someone's death:

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

IShowSpeed is considered by many to be the biggest YouTube streamer. He crossed the 20 million subscribers milestone on August 27, 2023, and celebrated the occasion by jumping and crashing into his streaming setup.