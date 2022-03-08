"I'm glad to see that we're discussing and recognizing women in gaming": Anshu “GamerFleet” Bisht

Both men and women should be given equal opportunities based on their talent and skills in the gaming industry. That is how true equality can be achieved in the esports and gaming sector of the society.

Be it YouTube or Facebook, gaming content creators have utilized several platforms to showcase their prowess in different games. On the occasion of Women’s Day, Sportskeeda Esports has reached out to male and female gamers to share their thoughts about the presence of women in the esports and gaming world. While the presence of women in the industry would be better portrayed by female gamers themselves, it is interesting to see what the male gamers have to say about it.

GamerFleet’s opinion on women opting for gaming as a profession

OpraahFX is one of the biggest influencer marketing firms that helps gamers boost their reach and gain more recognition. Anshu “GamerFleet” Bisht is one such content creator at OpraahFX who has over 1.92 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

His most popular video featuring Carry Minati has a view count of almost 4 million. He usually uploads videos revolving around Minecraft and has been creating content on YouTube for five years now.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, he talked about the recognition that women are getting in the gaming world nowadays:

"Considering that gaming is still a very new concept for India, I'm glad to see that we're discussing and recognizing women in gaming. It's interesting to learn that not only males but also females are pursuing opportunities in the gaming world, and the myth that women don't play games is wrong."

He also spoke about the fact that more women are choosing gaming as their career path:

"Every child in our childhood had access to video games and we played them regardless of gender or age, so when it comes to a career in gaming, it's no wonder that female gamers have been on the rise in recent years."

GamerFleet has been uploading content to his YouTube channel since 2017 and has uploaded 350 videos over the course of five years. Male gamers who support the position of female gamers have made the esports and gaming industry wholesome and united.

