"I'm going to f**king violate you" - N3on loses it and lashes out at Fresh & Fit Podcast after getting roasted by model

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" stirred up a hornet's nest during the latest Fresh & Fit podcast when he found himself in a verbal spat with a female model. The clash erupted after she dished out a rating of a negative four out of ten. The streamer, notorious for his toxic reputation, didn't hold back either. He engaged in name-calling and verbally abused the woman in front of the panel.

Rangesh was accompanied by another streamer, Nico "Sneako," who actually encouraged him to lash out against the female participant who had trolled him. Reacting to the model's remarks, Rangesh exclaimed:

"I'm going to f**king violate you."

"F**k you b*tch" - N3on goes off on model in Fresh & Fit podcast

N3on is no stranger to going on full-blown rants and making toxic remarks. In the past, he has made quite nasty comments directed at other creators, and this time, he repeated a similar pattern of behavior.

The model wasn't at all impressed with Rangesh's behavior towards the other women. She expressed her dissatisfaction, saying:

"You look like a f**king roach my ni**a."

At this point, the streamer was still keeping it toned down. When asked what he could improve on, the model replied:

"Everything from head to toe...his face (When asked to be specific)...you can't say I'm a b*tch because you're worse. Let's be real, you're worse."

N3on responded by stating:

"You know what? You got it. I'm a new man."

This answer was too diplomatic for Sneako's liking, who urged him to drop the act. This prompted the streamer to go on a full-blown rant, stating:

"F**k you b*tch, you're not saying that sh*t to me again. If you do, I'm gonna f**king violate you and this is exactly a woman should get beat. I will knock the f**k outta you. I wanna lay hands on you, but you know what, I'm not gonna do it."

Seeing that N3on may have overstepped a boundary or two, Sneako quickly stepped in and added:

"No, no, no, he's an adorable man."

What did the fans say?

Seeing the toxic clip, the online community shared their reactions too. Here are some of the notable comments made on X:

As mentioned previously, this isn't the sole instance of N3on's rants in the past. One of his most widely circulated verbal confrontations occurred when he first encountered Andrew Tate online and made some toxic remarks.