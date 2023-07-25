"I'm not a horrible monster": Minecraft creator SkyDoesMinecraft issues apology a year after being publicly accused of abuse and harassment

Adam Dahlberg, aka SkyDoesMinecraft, was a popular Minecraft creator accused of abuse and harassment in January 2022 by one of their former partners. Since then, the once-famous YouTuber had all but disappeared from content creation, having put up their channel on sale. Yesterday (24 July), Adam took to Twitter to address the allegations and apologized for the actions that have negatively impacted people.

The post has naturally gained a lot of traction online, with fans and others in the gaming community reacting to it differently. In the lengthy tweet, SkyDoesMinecraft shared their experience of facing the consequences of their actions and talked about moving past things.

While initially apologetic, the former Minecraft YouTuber maintained they were not the monster people thought they were, saying it was unfair for the public to bring up "mistakes" that had been "resolved already." Adam also made it clear that this was not a post to garner sympathy, stating:

"I'm not a horrible monster I've been made out to be, it hurts and it's a lot of what is taking time to process. I've laughed, cried, put emotions and resources, and more, to a lot of the very people describing me as a horrible person over mistakes resolved already and already in the process of healing, It's just been all very confusing and I'm not asking for sympathy, just understanding while I continue to work through it all."

SkyDoesMinecraft also mentioned the recent trainwreck that was Miranda Sings' apology song called "The Toxic Gossip Train" and claimed that they were only trying to be a good person who had made mistakes and had been working to make amends:

"After 2 and a halfish years focusing on my mental health, taking in what everyone said and thinks, and trying to process, I just want to say I'm sorry anyone ever felt so negatively of me, I make mistakes, but only ever tried to be a Good person. I know it's no Toxic Gossip Train, or delicious twitlonger, but it's enough characters to establish everything has been processed and taken in from my end, believe me."

Towards the end of the tweet, SkyDoesMinecraft also revealed that they had been dealing with 'Bipolar-Schizhophrenia' and thanked their wife, Wendy, for her continued support. Read on to know more about what the streamer was accused of last year.

What were the allegations made against SkyDoesMinecraft?

In January 2022, one of the YouTuber's former partners, Elizabeth, came forward with a series of accusations, ranging from mental and emotional abuse that she had faced at SkyDoesMinecraft's hands to s*xual harassment of other women.

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0…

In a lengthy post shared via iCloud, Elizabeth detailed her ordeal, accusing Adam of starving her, leaving her pet pig outside in the cold, breaking her belongings, and even offering her money to "buy" her unborn baby. She also revealed several screenshots showcasing racist and offensive language used by the YouTuber.

In a subsequent tweet, SkyDoesMinecraft's former partner Elizabeth accused the streamer and their fiance, and presumably current wife, of pretending to be the parents of her child.

Lastly. I am tired of adam pretending he has met my daughter or done anything at all. Adam is letting his current fiance, who was a WITNESS and a FAKE friend, be assumed (by those online) to be the mother of my child. I am sick of feeling alone Or afraid of coming forward

Twitter reactions

Social media was more or less divided, with many old fans hoping the YouTuber was in a better place while some voiced their disapproval. Here are some general reactions:

