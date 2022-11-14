Former Minecraft YouTuber Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft," who also began a music career under the name NetNobody, saw a tumultuous fall in 2022. Interest in the YouTuber had begun to wane as his focus switched from Minecraft to variety gaming and music content.

In January, some serious allegations were levied against him by his former partner, Elizabeth. The accusations encouraged others to speak out against the YouTuber, including former employees, associates, and business partners.

Immediately after the allegations, Sky went dark on YouTube and Twitter and has not posted anything on either platform since. The most recent update from him was a report that he was attempting to sell his YouTube channel on an online marketplace.

Due to YouTube's policies against selling channels that have monetization enabled, it would likely prove impossible for SkyDoesMinecraft to sell his 11 million subscriber main channel, especially at the initial $900,000 asking price he posted. However, his attempt to sell the channel could be seen as acknowledging that his content creation career will not recover from the allegations.

What was SkyDoesMinecraft accused of?

SkyDoesMinecraft had already stopped uploading YouTube videos for a couple of months before his ex-girlfriend posted an iCloud document detailing his abusive behavior on January 23, 2022. Elizabeth shared examples of his repeated verbal and emotional abuse against her, as well as sexually harassing and abusing other women. He was also accused of stealing company money and drug abuse.

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

His abuse further extended to Elizabeth's personal belongings as well as her pet pig. She said that he would break her things around the house in fits of rage, as well as leave her pet outside in the cold. SkyDoesMinecraft would also allegedly deprive her of food. Another disturbing detail was her claim that he offered her $100,000 for ownership of her unborn baby.

“You even tried convincing me to let you BUY MY UNBORN BABY. You said word for word, 'If you don’t want her, I’ll just give you like a hundred grand or something.' You act like your kids are just objects. You haven’t had that kind of money in years.”

In regards to other women he allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted, he would reportedly give victims hush money, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for their silence. This money reportedly came from his company, which he would steal from in order to pay off victims as well as to support his drug addiction. He was also accused of sending explicit photos to minors without concern for their age.

Shortly after Elizabeth's iCloud document was tweeted, former employees of SkyDoesMinecraft came up with stories of their own. Former employees accused him of bullying, overworking, and lying to them. Some female employees accused him of sexual harassment and assault as well.

Elizabeth stated in her tweet that she had notified law enforcement of his alleged crimes and wrongdoings. Most damning, he has not publicly commented or refuted any of the allegations made against him.

Perhaps as an admission of defeat or an attempt to make money in order to pay legal fees, SkyDoesMinecraft's ambition to sell his YouTube channel in April was the last major news that's come from him.

