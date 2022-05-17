Minecraft YouTuber SkyDoesMinecraft selling channels amid ongoing assault allegations

The YouTube channel for SkyDoesMinecraft, currently known as SkyDoesEverything or NetNebody, has reportedly been posted for sale.

Former Minecraft YouTuber Adam Dahlberg is selling his YouTube channels, including his main one, which boasts over 11 million subscribers. The news comes months after he was accused of abusing and assaulting multiple women by his former partner Elizabeth as well as other business associates.

SkyDoesMinecraft YouTube channel up for sale

The SkyDoesEverything YouTube channel is on sale on FameSwap.com (Image via FameSwap)

Adam "NetNobody" started his YouTube career as a Minecraft player known by the name SkyDoesMinecraft. He quickly became one of the biggest names in Minecraft and YouTube in general, amassing over 10 million subscribers.

In 2018, Dahlberg would choose to move away from Minecraft content, changing the name of the channel to Sky Does Everything. It was around this time that he also started focusing on his music career, becoming a rapper and assuming the stage name NetNobody. The transition to non-Minecraft content proved difficult, as his channel's growth stunted and viewership on his uploads dwindled.

Elizabeth🥺🖤  @Lizbuggie

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0…

Elizabeth, Adam's ex, posted a seven-page iCloud document in January detailing the YouTuber's abusive behavior towards her and several other women. She claimed that he had s*xually harassed and assaulted numerous women, as well as stated inappropriate messages with underaged girls.

She also claimed that he would steal money to support his substance abuse. Her story was corroborated by former associates of Dahlberg, who came forward with their own allegations as well.

Following the allegations, NetNobody has been essentially silent on YouTube and social media. While he has not tweeted anything since the allegations surfaced, his YouTube channel has laid dormant for even longer. The last upload on either of his channels was 10 months ago.

Recently, listings for both of his YouTube channels were discovered on the website FameSwap, an online marketplace where users can purchase social media and YouTube accounts with a built-in follower base. His channels were posted on the site in late April, and his main channel is going for an asking price of $900,000.

His selling points in the listing include his large subscriber count and the channel's access to monetization from YouTube. While it is true that starting a channel with 11 million subscribers built-in is quite the advantage, monetization is where things get shaky.

It is against YouTube's community guidelines to sell or buy a channel that has access to monetization. Considering the high asking price and the risk of being instantly banned, the channel may not be as hot of a commodity as the former YouTuber is hoping.

Although it remains to be seen whether the channel will be sold, this news likely means the end has come for SkyDoesMinecraft on YouTube.

