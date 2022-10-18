"I’m just too heavy"- KSI dismisses the possibility of taking on IShowSpeed in a boxing match, comments on the latter’s future

Popular British YouTuber JJ "KSI" recently appeared in an interview with Fred Talks Fighting, where he commented on the possibility of him taking on fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" in a boxing ring. According to JJ, there is a clear day-light between the weight categories of the two, which would make a match-up between him and Speed an unlikely one. He said:

“I’m just too heavy”

The British YouTuber recounted how IShowSpeed had tackled him within a few seconds of the Sidemen charity match. He insinuated that IShowSpeed is an impulsive individual who is privy to making "wild" decisions, hence one cannot completely rule him out of a possible boxing match.

KSI says IShowSpeed "does what he wants"

Although the idea of a boxing match between JJ and IShowSpeed appears far-fetched, the latter could feature in an influencer boxing event if he wants to. Speaking on Speed, JJ said:

"Speed is a random guy. He just does what he wants, innit? If he wants to fly over to England to slide tackle me again, I'm sure he's gonna do that. You don't know what to expect with him."

KSI further stated:

"Speed's wild so, if he wants to get in the ring, he can. Don't think he would ever fight (me), because of just weight. I think I'm just too heavy"

The Sidemen member added:

"No, no, I think it will be sick to have Speed fight but yeah, it's all on him man. If he wants to do it, he'll do it. Yeah, there's no pressure innit. Like, yeah, it's all on him."

He also concluded his statement by commenting on IShowSpeed's age. Upon learning that Darren will be turning 18 next January (which is also the month when KSI returns to boxing), the YouTuber said:

"Brother has been 17 for so goddamn long. I'm like, 'Yo, someone tell me when he actually is 18 but yeah, January okay, cool."

Fans react to JJ's take on IShowSpeed

It is no secret that Speed has a friendly rivalry with KSI. Keeping this in mind, a match-up between the two YouTube stars would certainly blow up the internet. Reacting to JJ's comments on Speed, fans shared a lot of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

Fans react to KSI's take on IShowSpeed (Image via Sportskeeda)

It would be interesting to see IShowSpeed's reaction to the interview. The 17-year-old has already tested himself in one unfamiliar sport (football) over the past year or so. Hence, an introduction to boxing would not be a foreign concept to Speed.

