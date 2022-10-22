“I’m probably going to be streaming a little less”: Mizkif changes streaming schedule amid independent OTK investigation

One True King co-founder and Twitch sensation Mathew "Mizkif" is changing his streaming schedule, which is something he addressed in a stream on October 19. He has been at the center of a major controversy after getting into an intense argument with none other than philanthropist content creator Tyler "Trainwereckstv" on Twitter back in September 2022.

For context, after allegedly being involved in a sexual-assault coverup for his close friend CrazySlick, the content creator has kept a low profile while an investigation of OTK has been taking place.

Now, despite only recently making his return to the purple platform, Mizkif is changing his streaming schedule and is set to stream for fewer hours until the entire matter gets resolved publicly. In this regard, he said:

"I’m probably going to be streaming a little less.”

Returning Twitch streamer Mizkif to stream for fewer hours on platform following backlash

Making his return to the Amazon-owned platform on October 19 following a widespread backlash, Mizkif confirmed he was making certain changes to his streaming schedule. Offering his intentions, he said:

"I basically want to say this. I kind of want to not stream as much as I am. I think me streaming as much as I have, which has been five days a week. I know you're gonna be like, 'Stop, Miz! It's nothing.' I can't take it. I'm not... you guys say 'Why don't you just take off?' Chat, I have a lot of employees, and I don't want them to lose their jobs. That is a huge factor. I have a lot of people that rely on me."

Further detailing why going away would be difficult, he said:

"It's not as simple as me walking away, and no one has a problem.... It's not as simple as you think. You can be like 'Oh, just don't pay them.' Alright. 'Hey, guys that didn't do anything wrong, Kablam! There goes your f*cking pay.'"

The streamer went on to reveal how the entire matter has taken a heavy toll on his mental health. He added:

"Basically what this means is that I’m probably going to be streaming a little bit less. Until this thing is resolved or whatever happens, I’m probably going to be streaming a little less.”

Social media reacts to Mizkif's recent livestream

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of reactions online. Judging by the comments, the majority of people showered him with positivity; some even advised Mizkif to take good care of his health and take necessary breaks.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via YouTube)

Fan reactions (Image via YouTube)

The nine-hour broadcast touched on multiple different topics ranging from the OTK investigation to the change in his future streaming schedule.

With that being said, Mizkif is yet to reveal what his streaming routine will look like going forward. But it seems like he is trying to stay away from making content as much as possible right now and is entirely focused on improving his mental well-being.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes