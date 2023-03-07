“I’m proud of you” - Streaming community share love as Valkyrae announces plans to adopt child for her mother

Fans of popular YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" shared an outpouring of love and support after she announced her plans to adopt a child with her mom. She shared her excitement about having a new sibling and asked her community about their adoption and stepfamilies' experiences.
The response from her fans was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their admiration for her decision to expand her family through adoption. Miyoung "Kkatamina," a fellow streamer, added:
"I’m proud of you because I know where your heart is and if you or the little one ever need anything I’ll always be here for ya every step of the way."
Valkyrae and his mother to adopt a child, streaming community expresses its support
Valkyrae has spoken candidly about her rough childhood, which included a devastating tragedy when her brother committed suicide. In interviews and on social media, she shared that the event profoundly impacted her and her family.
Despite these difficulties, she has found strength and resilience and used her platform to raise awareness about mental health.
In her latest tweet, Valkyrae has taken yet another positive yet brave step by announcing that her mother plans to raise an adopted child while the streamer provides for them. This announcement is a testament to her resilience and willingness to positively impact the lives of those around her. She wrote:
"My mom and I are considering adopting a baby! She will be the one raising them and I would be financially caring for them; the idea of having another little sibling feels unreal."
Valkyrae's announcement about her mother's plans to raise an adopted child has received overwhelming support from the streaming community, including both fans and fellow colleagues. Many have taken to social media to congratulate and support her and share their adoption experiences, highlighting the impact it has had on their lives.
Here are some of the relevant reactions:
Notably, Ali "Myth" Kabbani, a fellow streamer and content creator who was himself adopted, took to the replies to suggest that the streamer and her family be transparent with the child about their adoption:
Popular Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" also took to the replies with a light-hearted response, volunteering to be adopted by the streamer and her family:
Despite having a rough childhood, Valkyrae reached the top of the online world. to read about her journey, click here.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki