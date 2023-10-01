"I'm really glad I started playing" - Asmongold awestruck by Cyberpunk 2077, calls Starfield's story "sh**ty"

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" commenced his first playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 on September 30, 2023, playing the game for 10 hours before sharing his first impressions. The CD Projekt Red-developed title awed the content creator, who described it as being on "another level." Asmongold also said Starfield "convinced" him that he did not like story-driven games, but he has since changed his mind.

He remarked:

"I mean, I don't want to talk about this a whole lot. But, like... you know, Starfield convinced me that I didn't like stories in games. But, maybe I do. I just don't like sh**ty ones. That's what it is, right?"

The Austin, Texas-based personality expressed delight at having begun playing Cyberpunk 2077 and added:

"I'm really glad I started playing. Yeah, I'm really, really glad I started playing. Damn! Like... I feel like the intro for this game is on the same level as the intro for Final Fantasy 16 - which I felt the same way whenever I finished that intro. I was like, 'What the f**k!' Right? It's incredible."

"It's not written by losers" - Asmongold explains why he found Cyberpunk 2077 so compelling

As mentioned earlier, Asmongold spent 10 hours playing Cyberpunk 2077 on September 30, 2023. He shared his first impressions of the game, saying:

"What the f**k, bro? Like, what a game! Like... wow! Like, straight up - motherf**king wow! It was truly on another level. Like, yeah!"

Fans then inquired if the One True King (OTK) co-founder "actually" enjoyed playing Cyberpunk 2077. His response was:

"'Did you actually enjoy it?' I mean, if I didn't, I'm a great actor. I'll tell you that."

Timestamp: 09:49:50

Asmongold later asserted that he intended to complete the game. He also explained why he found it so compelling:

"This game has, like, a certain amount of edge and grit to it that, like, actually makes it very compelling. And, I like that a lot. It's awesome, man! I love it. 'It's incredibly cinematic.' Yeah."

The discussion continued with the 32-year-old commenting on Cyberpunk 2077's writing. He said:

"'It's not written by millennials.' I don't know. It's not written by losers, I'll tell you that. Or p**sies or losers. Yeah."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, with one viewer expressing delight that Asmongold was enjoying the game. Meanwhile, another community member claimed Cyberpunk 2077's story was "never bad," but the gameplay drew criticism at launch.

Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

YouTube community discusses the streamer's experience playing the game (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is widely regarded as one of the most renowned MMORPG Twitch streamers, boasting 3,430,739 followers on his main channel. He co-founded OTK with Matthew "Mizkif," Rich Campbell, EsfandTV, and Tips Out in 2020.